Even though a lot of Amazon’s biggest Prime Day Deals fall in the realm of technology, there are plenty of deals that have nothing to do with screens. Case in point: Amazon’s Prime Day Board Game deals. Board games provide technology-free fun for the entire family and can be easily transported to gatherings with friends or on vacations. Who said gaming had to be limited to the best video game consoles? Check out some of our favorite games below on sale today.

Azul — $28, was $40

Azul is one of the best board games these days, and that’s why we’re super-excited that it’s one of the Prime Day Board Game deals. Azul is a competitive and challenging tile placement game in which players become artisans tasked with creating the most beautiful tile mosaics. Players compete for the highest score by claiming tiles and arranging them to score the most points possible. Players can earn extra points by collecting sets of the same color tile and creating certain patterns. The game is easy to learn and while adults will enjoy it, it’s also made to be enjoyed by children older than 8. Azul requires 2 to 4 players and takes about 30-45 minutes to play. You and your family and friends won’t be able to get enough.

Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set — $39, was $46

If you’re as big a fan of Stranger Things as we are, then you may be looking to dive into Dungeons & Dragons to keep up with Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the crew. This D&D starter is set is awesome for beginners. The included materials are easy to follow, and the D&D Rolling Board Game comes with a complete set of 42 dice, which consist of 6 sets of 7 dice, each in different colors. The game also comes with instructions for how to download and print the additional D&D materials that come for free with the purchase of the D&D Starter Kit. Every Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition dice set comes with a flannel drawstring pouch to store your dice, and you’ll be able to distinguish between them based on their bright colors. Don’t forget to check out these 5 movies to watch now that Stranger Things season 4 is over.

Ticket to Ride — $48, was $60

Ticket to Ride is another one of our favorite Prime Day Board Game Deals happening on Amazon right now. With Ticket to Ride, you build your tracks across Europe in a fast-paced and strategic board game. Players connect iconic European cities across a map of early 20th-century Europe, building train routes to earn points. Ticket to Ride is meant for 2 to 5 players and can be learned in under 15 minutes, meaning that seasoned players and newbie alike can enjoy playing together. The game generally takes about 30 to 60 minutes to play. Simple gameplay means that you and your friends and family can spend less time learning the rules and more time enjoying the one another’s company. Travel all around Europe in under an hour playing Ticket to Ride.

Scythe — $61, was $80

Travel all the way back to 1920s Europa during a time of great unrest. You’ll land in a capitalistic city-state known only as “The Factory,” where ashes from the first great war are still making the snow look as dark as the ground beneath it. In The Factory, the doors of the city are closed, which has caught the attention of many neighboring countries. You’ll lead your faction to victory by building mechs, working the land, and exploring The Factory while fighting to protect your territory from the mechs of nearby countries. This rich board game was meant for 1 to 5 players and takes anywhere between 90 to 120 minutes to play, so you’ll be fully immersed in the 1920s as well as within The Factory. Enjoy gameplay with adults and kids 14 and older and hop in the time machine by adding it to your cart today.

Carcassonne — $65, was $90

Carcassonne is another strategy game that made it onto our list of Prime Day Board Game deals. In Carcassonne, players develop the landscape of a medieval fortress city, tile by tile. You’ll take steps to block another city’s growth and connect with your opponent’s road so you both share points. Players fill in the countryside around the medieval fortified city, and each new tile serves to add on to the board so players can then add their followers. You can select from over 150 tiles and seven meeple types as you create your own countryside. The map grows, which means players have more opportunity to disrupt opponents’ plans. No matter how many times you play Carcassonne, the game will be totally different every single time, and you can also incorporate up to 11 expansion packs that are sold separately.

The Lord of the Rings Journeys in Middle Earth — $88, was $110

For fans of The Lord of the Rings, we have got the board game for you. The Lord of the Rings — Journeys in Middle-Earth is one of the most epic adventure games on the market, and takes your fandom to a new level. This is not only an adventure game, but a game of strategy and cooperation in which you and your friends become heroes in Middle-earth. The game hones your skills and and tests your might and wisdom in combat against your opponents. You’ll have to work together with the rest of your party to survive a series of dangerous adventures. Every time you play, the game unfolds differently, so you and your friends will never play the same version twice. This game was meant to be enjoyed by players ages 14 and older, requires 1 to 5 players, and the average playing time is roughly one hour. Give it a try while you wait for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum to be released.

Editors' Recommendations