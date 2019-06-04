Digital Trends
Amazon cuts prices on Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose QC 35 noise-canceling headphones

William Hank
By

Peace and quiet may seem increasingly hard to come by, but a good pair of noise-canceling headphones will help. The options for wireless, noise-canceling headphones are numerous, but established audio specialists Sony and Bose offer some of our favorite finds for Father’s Day gifts. Now on Amazon, deep discounts ahead of Father’s Day mean you can snag Dad a pair of Sony WH-1000XM3 or Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-canceling headphones for just $298 and $299 respectively. Most dads of a certain age are done listening to their children anyway, but at least now they’ll have an excuse.

Sony WH-1000XM3

Sony-WH-1000X-M3
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

The Sony WH-1000XM3 are, in our opinion, the best noise-canceling, best wireless, best overall headphones, period. Yeah, they’re that good. With industry-leading noise cancellation, top-notch sound, comfortable wearability, and an extra long battery life, these headphones have it all. With the Alexa audio assistant built in, access and control all of your music, podcasts, and more with easy voice commands. Sony has done a stellar job of incorporating small details into the WH-1000XM3 that set them apart, like their ambient sound-adjusting smart listening technology, and their ergonomic, pressure-reducing design. The quirky Quick Attention mode lets you lower your music by simply covering the right ear cup. Of course, if your chief concern for Father’s Day is noise-cancellation, the WH-1000XM3s silence any doubts, as they’re aided by additional microphones to improve sound quality on phone calls. With a 30-hour battery life on a single charge, Dad may just decide to keep them on all day.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

amazon bose and sony noise canceling headphones deals qc 35

Bose has long been a major player in the noise-canceling headphone market and the QuietComfort 35 II is the company’s most popular product. The wireless QC35 II headphones include Amazon Alexa for audio commands, as well as Bose AR, the brand’s augmented reality for audio only. The innovative Bose AR, among other features, enables contextual audio that senses motion and adjusts audio based on where you are. It may sound futuristic, but it’s exactly the kind of feature that tech-centric dads go nuts over. With three noise-cancellation levels and a comfortable, durable design, the QC 35 II is bound to make believers out of any over-ear headphone skeptics. With the Bose Connect app, pair easily through Bluetooth, personalize settings, and more. For our money, the Sony WH-1000XM3 still takes the cake, but at just $1 more, the Bose QC 35 II are certainly worth a listen.

We can’t rave enough about the Sony WH-1000XM3, and the Bose QC35 II is an awesome option in its own right, but there’s a bevy of brands putting out noise-canceling products. If Microsoft is more up your alley, consider the moderately more affordable Surface Pro Headphones, now priced at just $249.

No matter your noise-canceling headphone preferences, these providers of peaceful silence are sure to make a great gift for any dad this Father’s Day, so secure yours now.

Check out our best tech deals page for best chea headphones, and more for audiophiles all kinds.

