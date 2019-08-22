Deals

The Amazon Cloud Cam is on sale, but these alternatives are a third of the price

By

Amazon Cloud Cam review offset left
The Amazon Cloud Cam is an outstanding security camera. But since its release two years ago, sales on the device have been hard to come by. This week appears to be one of those rare sale opportunities, with the site cutting $30 off the retail price.

At $90, it’s the same price that it was during Prime Day. We’ve had a chance to review this security camera, and appreciated its outstanding picture quality, equally outstanding night vision, and customizable motion detection. It might not be the cheapest security system, but it’s one of the highest quality ones on the market.

Of course, the Amazon Cloud Cam works best if you already own video-enabled Echo devices. You will also have free storage to view videos from the past 24 hours, but we recommend opting for one of the subscription plans. With a Cloud Cam subscription, you’ll get anywhere from seven to 30 days of video storage and gain the ability to identify people and different types of sounds including glass breaking, a baby crying, a dog barking, or a smoke/carbon monoxide alarm.

It adds up, but there are very few security cameras out there that provide such an expansive feature set and as clear of a picture as the Cloud Cam. As they say, you get what you pay for.

But $90 is $90. What if you’re looking to do a multi-camera setup? That will get expensive quick. We have two options for you that are a fraction of the price.

Wyze Cam

WyzeCam hands-on review table
There’s a reason the Wyze Cam is the No. 1 selling security camera on Amazon: It’s super cheap. At only $26, it’s by far the cheapest security camera on the market right now, and the feature set is pretty impressive.

You get 1080p video with night vision and two-way audio support. Motion detection works well, and Wyze has just added person detection (the same feature you’re paying Amazon extra for with the Cloud Cam). Free 14-day storage is included, and continuous recording is available if you plug an SD card into the camera itself. While the video quality isn’t nearly as good as the Cloud Cam by a considerable margin, it’s more than acceptable for most uses.

Wyze Cam Pan

Wyze Cam Pan Review

Want a little more functionality than the Wyze Cam? Step up to the Wyze Cam Pan.  At $38, it’s still far cheaper than the Cloud Cam, but you get some pretty nifty features that Amazon’s camera doesn’t have, like the ability to rotate the camera 360 degrees, and 93 degrees up and down. This makes it perfect for watching over large rooms and the camera we’d recommend in these situations.

You can even set waypoints to instruct the camera to pan to specific parts of the room in a predetermined fashion. The panning functionality also allows Wyze Cam Pan to follow motion across the room, taking up to 12 seconds of video, and also includes Wyze’s free 14-day storage.

Looking for more great smart home deals? Check out our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Save a cool $150 on the Apple iPhone 8 if you buy from Amazon Renewed today

Apple iPhone 8 review keyboard front

Amazon cuts prices for Blink XT2 wireless indoor and outdoor security cameras

amazon pre prime day deals on blink xt outdoor security cameras xt2 smart camera 1 kit 4

Amazon drops prices on refurbished Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and iPhone

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs. iPhone XS Max

Amazon’s having a Fire TV sale on streaming media sticks, DVRs, and smart TVs

amazon fire tv sale on streaming media sticks dvrs and smart stick with alexa voice remote player 1

A 4K TV for $200? Toshiba’s 43-inch Fire TV Edition is on sale at Amazon

amazon fire tv sale on streaming media sticks dvrs and smart toshiba 43lf621u19 43 inch 4k ultra hd led hdr edition 1

Walmart marks down select Beats Solo3 headphones by as much as 47%

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Score some big savings with Amazon’s 22% discount on the LG Q6

Amazon drops prices on Instant Pot programmable pressure cookers