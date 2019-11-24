Black Friday is five days away, but in some cases, you can beat Black Friday prices with Amazon’s 24-hour Daily Deals if you act fast. Amazon cut the prices for today only on the two Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums bundled with a free Echo Dot. Buy before midnight to save up to 45% on the Ecovacs Deebot 500 and Deebot 711.

Ecovacs is a consistently top-selling robotic vacuum brand for good reasons. You can control the Deebot 500 and Deebot 711 hands-free with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands when you pair the vacuum with a compatible device. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or need a little extra help around the house, these two deals can help you save up to $260.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction Bundle with Echo Dot — $110 off



The Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum cleaner uses two side brushes and the main center brush to clean your floors. You can choose from automatic cleaning, edge mode, or spot cleaning using the included remote control or the Ecovacs app. You can start cleaning using Alexa commands via the Echo Dot and set up cleaning schedules and check the vacuum’s status with the app.

The Deebot 500 doubles the suction power automatically when it detects areas that are difficult to clean and can run for up to 110 minutes per battery charge. When the robot vacuum detects the power is getting low, it returns to the included base station to recharge. Internal sensors help the Deebot 500 avoid bumping into obstacles or falling from height changes such as stairs.

Normally priced at $280, the Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Bundle with an Echo Dot is $170 during this one-day sale. If you want a dependable, solid-performing robot vacuum, take advantage of this awesome price and get a free Echo Dot.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Smart Navi 2.0 Bundle with Echo Dot — $260 off



The Ecovacs Deebot 711 robot vacuum cleaner duplicates the Deebot 500’s features and adds smart navigation and cleaning reports. Using Ecovacs’ Smart Navi 2.0 room mapping, the Deebot tracks the cleaning progress for the highest efficiency and never vacuums the same area twice. The Deebot 711 can also produce a cleaning report so you can check the progress with the mobile app. You can also use hands-free voice commands to control the Deebot 711 with compatible Alexa or Google Assistant devices.

Usually $530, the Ecovacs Deebot 711 Robot Vacuum Cleaner bundled with an Echo Dot is just $270 during today’s Daily Deal. If you’re looking for an especially smart robot vac, the Deebot 711 is an excellent choice, but be sure to buy it before midnight tonight.

