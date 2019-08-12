Deals

Amazon hacks price of the awesome Samsung Galaxy S10e by up to 20%

Erica Katherina
By
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Samsung has a solid reputation for making some of the best Android smartphones on the market, and the Galaxy S10e is no exception. This model is the company’s attempt to offer a flagship experience without the steep price tags of its larger siblings, the S10 and S10 Plus. It normally rings in at $650, but with Amazon’s discount, you can get one for as low as $520. This Samsung Galaxy S10e deal applies to the unlocked versions, although stocks are quickly running out for some colors so you better grab what you want before it’s gone.

If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, the Galaxy S10e is definitely worth considering. It comes packed with everything you would want in a smartphone, including great build quality, strong performance, stunning display, and fun cameras. We even gave it a 4-out-of-5 star rating in our review earlier this year.

BUY NOW

This smartphone is a refreshing change to the modern large phone trend. It’s the perfect size for your palm, making it very comfortable to hold and put in your pocket. It also doesn’t have a curved-edge screen, which is a plus point since you won’t run into the issue of accidentally touching parts of the screen with your palm while using it.

Although on the less expensive side, Samsung didn’t compromise on the S10e’s performance. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, the flagship chipset that runs most high-end Android phones this year. Its 6GB RAM is lower compared to its bigger brothers, but it’s speedy enough to run games and multitask without a hitch. It also comes with a huge 128GB of internal storage, perfect for accommodating your growing collection of photos, music, videos, apps, and more.

The S10e’s screen uses Samsung’s new Dynamic AMOLED display technology. It’s HDR10+ certified, allowing for sharp details, accurate colors, and deep blacks. Camera performance is also on point, with multiple programs and settings available. Photos are well-saturated and detailed but can get muddy when shooting in low light.

Boasting a robust array of features, the Samsung Galaxy S10e makes an ideal alternative to the pricier S10 and S10 Plus. The canary yellow version is currently discounted at $520, while other colors are available for about $20 more. Hurry and order yours while in stock.

Looking for more savings? Head over to our curated deals page and find cool discounts on iPhones, Android phones, and other tech stuff.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel
Up Next

The EU could hit Facebook with billions in fines over privacy violations
Google Pixel 4
Deals

Best smartphone deals for August 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iPhone XS Max
Deals

This Amazon-renewed iPhone XS Max saves you $450 on Apple’s largest phone

If you want to own the latest iPhone at below market price, check out this Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone XS Max. This great iPhone deal saves you a whopping $450 on Apple's largest flagship phone yet.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung galaxy tab s3 11
Deals

Amazon chops $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, S Pen included

From entertainment and creativity to productivity, there’s so much you can do with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. Grab the black version today on Amazon at the discounted price of $449 while in stock.
Posted By Erica Katherina
bose quietcomfort 25 wired headphones amazon deal
Deals

Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-canceling headphones drop to $129 on Amazon

The QuietComfort 25 combines the power of ergonomic design, significant noise reduction, and incredible sound performance to provide you with an amazing listening experience. Score a pair today for only $129 on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
bowers and wilkins px headphones amazon deal
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Bowers and Wilkins’ noise-canceling headphones

Looking for a pair of premium headphones that ooze style and can effectively block out unwanted noise? Bowers and Wilkins very first pair of noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones, the PX, are currently available on Amazon for $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Deals

The Apple iPad gets a $100 price drop at Amazon and Walmart

The 2018 Apple iPad is a more budget-friendly and more mobile alternative to the MacBook. You can get the 128GB Wi-Fi version of this all-around tablet for only $329 on Amazon or Walmart today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Deals

You can now get the Google Pixel 3 XL for $300 less on Amazon

American software titan Google jumped on the smartphone train by launching its excellent Pixel line of mobile devices. Its Pixel 3 XL (64GB) is currently discounted on Amazon for $300 less than the usual price.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best buy black friday early deals ring video doorbell pro and chime bundle
Deals

Best Buy cuts $100 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle

If you are looking to add security to your front door, check out Best Buy's offer on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro bundle. This deal lets you save $100 on one of the best video doorbells on the market.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for August 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
epson ecotank et 4760 wireless inkjet printer amazon deal
Deals

Snag the Epson EcoTank ET-4760 wireless inkjet printer for $100 less on Amazon

School is about to start again soon and you might need a new printer. The best home printers do more than just print, like scanning, photocopying, and faxing. The multifunctional Epson EcoTank ET-4760 is on sale for $400 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 Apple MacBook Air is at its best price of $1,000 on Amazon today

If you are buying a Mac notebook for the first time, the 2018 Apple MacBook Air is a great option. It is now at its best price of $1,000 on Amazon. Grab this rare deal on a brand-new Apple MacBook.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
tcl 43 inch roku 4k smart tv walmart deal 43s425
Deals

Experience 4K with the TCL 43-inch Roku Smart TV, now $70 off at Walmart

If you are on a budget but wants to experience 4K, the TCL 43-inch 4K Roku Smart LED TV is a great choice. Currently discounted by $70 at Walmart, you can order it today for only $230 instead of $300.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
sennheiser hd 650 review alternate
Deals

Snag the Sennheiser HD 650 open-back headphones for $181 less on Amazon

Open-back headphones let in a certain level of outside noise, and listening to music through them is like listening to music in your room. One of the best is the Sennheiser HD 650, now worth $319 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor