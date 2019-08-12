Amazon hacks price of the awesome Samsung Galaxy S10e by up to 20%

Share

Samsung has a solid reputation for making some of the best Android smartphones on the market, and the Galaxy S10e is no exception. This model is the company’s attempt to offer a flagship experience without the steep price tags of its larger siblings, the S10 and S10 Plus. It normally rings in at $650, but with Amazon’s discount, you can get one for as low as $520. This Samsung Galaxy S10e deal applies to the unlocked versions, although stocks are quickly running out for some colors so you better grab what you want before it’s gone.

If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, the Galaxy S10e is definitely worth considering. It comes packed with everything you would want in a smartphone, including great build quality, strong performance, stunning display, and fun cameras. We even gave it a 4-out-of-5 star rating in our review earlier this year.

This smartphone is a refreshing change to the modern large phone trend. It’s the perfect size for your palm, making it very comfortable to hold and put in your pocket. It also doesn’t have a curved-edge screen, which is a plus point since you won’t run into the issue of accidentally touching parts of the screen with your palm while using it.

Although on the less expensive side, Samsung didn’t compromise on the S10e’s performance. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, the flagship chipset that runs most high-end Android phones this year. Its 6GB RAM is lower compared to its bigger brothers, but it’s speedy enough to run games and multitask without a hitch. It also comes with a huge 128GB of internal storage, perfect for accommodating your growing collection of photos, music, videos, apps, and more.

The S10e’s screen uses Samsung’s new Dynamic AMOLED display technology. It’s HDR10+ certified, allowing for sharp details, accurate colors, and deep blacks. Camera performance is also on point, with multiple programs and settings available. Photos are well-saturated and detailed but can get muddy when shooting in low light.

Boasting a robust array of features, the Samsung Galaxy S10e makes an ideal alternative to the pricier S10 and S10 Plus. The canary yellow version is currently discounted at $520, while other colors are available for about $20 more. Hurry and order yours while in stock.

