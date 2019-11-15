Black Friday is two weeks from today, but here’s another example of a major merchant keeping up pre-event interest, in this case, with a 24-hour deal on an Instant Pot. Amazon cut the price on the big family and party-size Instant Pot Lux 80 8 Qt 6-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker. This deal ends at midnight Pacific Time.

Instant Pot Lux models are the most basic versions of the popular pressure cooker, but it seems ironic to refer to such a versatile kitchen appliance as “basic.” You can use the Lux 80 as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, or food warmer. The 8-quart, largest size in the Lux line is the best choice for families of six or more or if you want to cook large quantity recipes to have leftovers, to cover multiple meals in the week, or if you’re hosting a party.

The Lux 80 has a 1,200-watt heating element with seven pre-set temperatures and three pressure levels. You can choose from 12 microprocessor-controlled smart built-in programs to cook different types of recipes. Why does a counter-top cooker need a microprocessor? The Lux 80’s onboard computer monitors and adjusts the cooking temperature, pressure, and time.

If the Instant Pot Lux 80’s lists of functions, programs, and pre-sets seem like a lot to figure out, Instant Pot makes it easy with single-touch buttons to select recipe categories such as soup, broth, meat, stew, cake, egg, multigrain, and more. You can also control the process manually, setting the cooking temperature, time, and pressure manually. You can delay cooking for up to 12 hours and also set the Instant Pot to lower the heat to keep food warm after cooking.

The Lux 80 comes with a food-grade 304 18/18 stainless steel inner cooking pot with no chemical coatings and a three-ply bottom for even heat distribution. The inner pot, lid, and the included steam rack are all dishwasher-safe to make cleanup easy.

You won’t have any difficulty finding and choosing recipes for the Instant Pot Lux 80. In addition to the hundreds of cookbooks for every type of diet, occasion, and culture, you can just ask Alexa.

The Alexa cooking skill and app will guide you through more than 750 recipes. If you have an Alexa-compatible smart display, you can follow recipes step-by-step.

Normally priced at $79, the Instant Pot Lux 80 is just $55 until midnight tonight. If you want an Instant Pot large enough for a family of six or more, or to prepare appetizers or dishes for a party, this is by far the best Instant Pot deal.

