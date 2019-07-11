Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa smartwatches before Prime

Lucas Coll
By

The line between smartwatches and fitness trackers has grown increasingly blurry over the last few years as active techies are ditching the glorified Bluetooth pedometers and demanding more from their wearables. Today, Fitbit’s best and most popular models are its full-featured designs like the Versa and Ionic, while “regular” smartwatches like the Apple Watch are coming loaded with all sorts of activity monitoring functions that allow these devices to do double duty as both fitness wearables and everyday smartwatches.

One could also argue that the great design and massive popularity of the Apple Watch have forced companies like Fitbit to up their game in order to compete, and this sort of competition is always good news for tech lovers. If you’re in the market for a smartwatch for both daily wear and fitness, then the other good news is that Amazon has two of our favorites – the Fitbit Versa and Apple Watch Series 3 – on sale right now at great prices before Prime Day 2019.

Fitbit Versa

Fitbit Versa review
Brenda Stolyar/Digital Trends

Fitbit has come a long way from the days of simple activity-tracking wrist bands, and this company now offers a number of fully fleshed-out smartwatches with features like color touchscreens and music playback. The Fitbit Versa is one of the more affordable among these, packing a lot of great design touches into a budget-friendly smartwatch: Along with tracking a full set of health metrics like heart rate and calories burned, the Fitbit Versa offers 24/7 activity monitoring, can automatically track more than 15 workouts and sports including swimming (it’s water-resistant at up to 50 meters), and can sync with your smartphone to send you notifications and more.

The Fitbit Versa can also store and play up to 300 songs right on the watch, meaning you don’t need to have a phone with you on your workouts to stream and enjoy some music. Normally $200, the Fitbit Versa is available in a few colors on Amazon right now (all-black, gray/silver, and peach/rose gold) for $170 after a nice $30 discount. The Versa Lite is also marked down in a few colors to around $145-150, and you can read more about that trimmed-down version here.

Apple Watch Series 3

apple watch gps sales quarterly series 3 review 4
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Apple Watch has been a smashing success in a market where other companies have had trouble gaining ground, and although this wearable is primarily built for use as an everyday smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3 also serves as a fantastic fitness tracker. It naturally boasts the sleek, robust, and intuitive design that we’ve come to expect from Apple products along with superb software and a full suite of features from health and activity tracking to wrist-based calling and voice control.

In the wake of the Series 4 release, the Apple Watch Series 3 has been frequently discounted as of late: An $80 discount off of its sticker price lets you grab this superb smartwatch in the 38mm size for just $199, while the larger 42mm size is on sale for $229. The 38mm space gray Series 3 smartwatch is out of stock at Amazon at the moment, but Walmart has it available for the same discounted price of $199.

Looking for more great stuff? Find cheap fitness trackers, Fitbit alternatives, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019
Up Next

MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro
samsung galaxy watch 42mm watchface
Deals

Amazon slashes price on Samsung smartwatches before Prime Day 2019

Amazon sneaks early Prime Day 2019 treats before July 15. Our predictions of the best deals are coming through as we see discounts for smartwatches and other tech. Check these deals to save on wearables from Samsung.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for July 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for July 2019

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen review
Deals

Snag the Kate Spade Scallop smartwatch with a 40% discount on Amazon

Combine function and style, as Kate Spade Scallop smartwatch gives wearability a whole new edge. Amazon is giving ladies everywhere a treat by cutting the price down by 40%.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Get a lot of PS4 games for just a little cash during Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day includes big savings on PS4 games, consoles, and accessories, and this year the event lasts two days. These are the best Prime Day PS4 deals available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
samsung 65 inch curved 4k tv deal 7 series walmart
Deals

Walmart drops an incredible deal on this 65-inch curved Samsung 4K TV

Curved screens are to 4K what red wine is to cheese — a match made in heaven. As such, this fantastic deal on a curved 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is not to be overlooked. A $250 price cut is nothing to sneeze at.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Deals

Amazon drops $110 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10e in advance of Prime Day

As we approach Prime Day 2019, Amazon gives us a taste of the deals we can expect. The retailer dropped a $110 price cut on the Prism Black Samsung Galaxy S10e days before the event's official launch on July 15.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
samsung 55 inch qled 4k tv deal q6fn walmart
Deals

Dell slashes prices on Vizio, LG, and Samsung 4K TVs before Prime Day

Keen to take home a slice of the Benjamins being thrown around for Prime Day 2019, Dell has kicked off an online shopping event as well. It's called Black Friday in July, and akin to the real deal, the biggest savings are on of 4K TVs.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Galaxy S10 Plus
Deals

Amazon shaves up to $135 off the Samsung Galaxy S10+ in time for Prime Day

Amazon cuts a deal on two Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus smartphones that slashes its list price of $900 by up to 13%. You can now get it in prism green for $785 or prism black for $780.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for July 2019

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for July 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for July 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Beats Solo3 Wireless
Deals

Beats Solo3 and Powerbeats3 wireless headphones get big Amazon discounts

If you’re looking to snag a pair of Beats, now's a great time as Amazon is dropping early Prime Day sales on Beats by Dre products, including the Powerbeats3 and the Beats Solo3. Order yours today.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Beats Studio3 wireless headphones
Deals

Apple’s Back to School Beats headphones promo returns, now includes Studio 3

Apple's annual Back to School Beats promotion is back, allowing you to pick up a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of any iPad Air, iPad Pro, or Mac. You can also save up to $200 on hardware thanks to Apple's education…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best iphone xr screen protectors moshi privacy 2
Deals

Amazon offers refurbished iPhone XRs for $120 less ahead of Prime Day

We named the iPhone XR the best iPhone of 2018. Right now, renewed units of it are on sale on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2019. You can get one for $619, a massive $131 less than the original price of $750.
Posted By Timothy Taylor