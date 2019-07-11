Share

The line between smartwatches and fitness trackers has grown increasingly blurry over the last few years as active techies are ditching the glorified Bluetooth pedometers and demanding more from their wearables. Today, Fitbit’s best and most popular models are its full-featured designs like the Versa and Ionic, while “regular” smartwatches like the Apple Watch are coming loaded with all sorts of activity monitoring functions that allow these devices to do double duty as both fitness wearables and everyday smartwatches.

One could also argue that the great design and massive popularity of the Apple Watch have forced companies like Fitbit to up their game in order to compete, and this sort of competition is always good news for tech lovers. If you’re in the market for a smartwatch for both daily wear and fitness, then the other good news is that Amazon has two of our favorites – the Fitbit Versa and Apple Watch Series 3 – on sale right now at great prices before Prime Day 2019.

Fitbit Versa

Fitbit has come a long way from the days of simple activity-tracking wrist bands, and this company now offers a number of fully fleshed-out smartwatches with features like color touchscreens and music playback. The Fitbit Versa is one of the more affordable among these, packing a lot of great design touches into a budget-friendly smartwatch: Along with tracking a full set of health metrics like heart rate and calories burned, the Fitbit Versa offers 24/7 activity monitoring, can automatically track more than 15 workouts and sports including swimming (it’s water-resistant at up to 50 meters), and can sync with your smartphone to send you notifications and more.

The Fitbit Versa can also store and play up to 300 songs right on the watch, meaning you don’t need to have a phone with you on your workouts to stream and enjoy some music. Normally $200, the Fitbit Versa is available in a few colors on Amazon right now (all-black, gray/silver, and peach/rose gold) for $170 after a nice $30 discount. The Versa Lite is also marked down in a few colors to around $145-150, and you can read more about that trimmed-down version here.

Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch has been a smashing success in a market where other companies have had trouble gaining ground, and although this wearable is primarily built for use as an everyday smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3 also serves as a fantastic fitness tracker. It naturally boasts the sleek, robust, and intuitive design that we’ve come to expect from Apple products along with superb software and a full suite of features from health and activity tracking to wrist-based calling and voice control.

In the wake of the Series 4 release, the Apple Watch Series 3 has been frequently discounted as of late: An $80 discount off of its sticker price lets you grab this superb smartwatch in the 38mm size for just $199, while the larger 42mm size is on sale for $229. The 38mm space gray Series 3 smartwatch is out of stock at Amazon at the moment, but Walmart has it available for the same discounted price of $199.

