Deals

Amazon drops prices on these Samsung wireless chargers by up to 58% off

Jufer Cooper
By

As more smartphone manufacturers promote wireless charging, more and more of the latest gadgets are now opting to follow. One of the first phone companies to comply with the Qi wireless charging standard is the tech giant Samsung, so its charging pads are some of the best in the market today. Both Android and iPhone users are able to charge all their Samsung and iPhone smartphones with these fast wireless chargers. If you are looking to buy one, Amazon has dropped the price of several Samsung wireless chargers by up to 58% off. You better hurry and check them out here while it still lasts.

SAMSUNG EP-P3100TBEGUS FAST CHARGE WIRELESS CHARGING PAD – 38% OFF

amazon deals on samsung wireless chargers charger fast charge pad 2018 us version black ep p3100tbegus

You can charge most of your Qi-compatible devices including smartwatches with the Samsung Wireless Charging Pad. It provides fast wireless charging speeds up to 9 watts on the latest Apple devices like the Apple iPhone X and later models of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series such as the Samsung S10 and Note9. A standard 5-watt charging speed will apply to other devices that do not support the fast charging function.

The Samsung smartwatches from Gear S3 to later versions like the Galaxy Watch can also be charged to this pad as these watches have wireless charging capability. You can get this Samsung Wireless Charging pad now at Amazon for only $31, down from its original price of $50, so you’ll save a cool $19.

SAMSUNG EP-N5100TBEGUS FAST CHARGE WIRELESS CHARGING STAND – 42% OFF

amazon deals on samsung wireless chargers qi certified fast charge charging stand 2018 us version black ep n5100tbegus

Compared to a charging pad, you can still use your phone for watching your favorite movies and series while powering up with the Samsung Wireless Charging Stand. Its dual-coil design provides a greater charging area so your gadget will be accessible even in portrait or landscape mode.

Normally priced at $60, you can have it now for only $35 with a cool $25 discount.

SAMSUNG FAST CHARGE WIRELESS CHARGING PAD + STAND – 58% OFF

amazon deals on samsung wireless chargers qi certified fast charge charging pad stand black

The Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand is the previous version of the EP-N5100TBEGUS but it has the same fast charging feature of up to 1.8 times the normal charging power. It has a built-in cooling fan to keep both your phones and charger cool while charging. It is currently discounted by more than half at Amazon. Grab it now for only $25 instead of $60.

SAMSUNG FAST CHARGE WIRELESS CHARGER DUO STAND AND PAD – 50% OFF

amazon deals on samsung wireless chargers charger duo fast charge stand and pad us version black

For conveniently charging multiple devices in one place simultaneously with just a single wall outlet, the Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charger Duo got you covered. With its stand and pad design, you can charge two smartphones at the same time. It can also charge your Samsung smartwatch in the same charging pad as your phone.

The Samsung Fast Charge Duo is universally compatible with other Qi-enabled devices as it supports an advanced Qi wireless charging technology allowing you to energize your gadget without plugging in a cable. You’ll save as much as $50 if you get yours immediately as Amazon has cut its price in half from $100 all the way down to just $50.

Looking for more great deals? Find iPhone deals, Apple Watch deals, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
Up Next

Score a factory-unlocked Galaxy S9 Plus for only $540 on Amazon
yamaha bose samsung soundbars amazon deals sound bar
Deals

Get a Yamaha, Bose, or Samsung soundbar at an amazing discounted price on Amazon

So you already have a 4K TV? Now you need a soundbar to perfect your home theater experience. Right now, Amazon is offering three soundbars at amazing discounted prices: The Yamaha YAS-207, the Bose Solo 5, and the Samsung HW-R450.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
bose soundwear wearable companion speaker half off amazon wireless
Deals

Amazon drops 50% discount on the Bose SoundWear Companion wearable speaker

The Bose SoundWear Companion Wireless Wearable Speaker offers convenience and connection that allows you to be present with your music and in the surroundings. Amazon has it for 50% off for a limited time.
Posted By Erica Katherina
nest energy star learning thermostat thumb 243
Deals

Amazon drops deals on Nest, Honeywell, and Emerson smart thermostats for summer

Amazon currently drops the price of Alexa-enabled smart thermostats by up to 33% so this may be the chance you’ve been waiting for. Check it out here as we've listed them all for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best android game controllers satechi 2
Mobile

Get your game on with the best controllers for Android smartphones

If you're looking to do some serious gaming on an Android device, you're going to need a gamepad. Here are the best controllers for Android games on smartphones and tablets, with rechargeable and wireless options.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Nespresso Pixie
Deals

Amazon drops the price of the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie espresso machine by 33%

nag the DeLonghi Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aerocinno while it's brewing $92 in savings on Amazon. Usually retailing for $280, get this premium coffee maker now for only $188. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a new 65-inch Samsung 4K TV than this

Find a 4K TV that's been discounted and you can save yourself a few bucks on the latest model to roll off the production line. Take this 65-inch Samsung as an example. It had $200 knocked off its $900 price tag.
Posted By Josh Levenson
epson worfkforce wf7720 amazon deal s workforce wireless wide format color inkjet printer wf 7720
Deals

Amazon drops a massive 43% discount on the Epson Workforce printer

Backed by a robust set of features, you can count on the Epson WorkForce Wireless Wide-Format Color Inkjet Printer to print, copy, and scan wide-format pages in high quality. Get one for your home or office for only $171.
Posted By Erica Katherina
garmin vivofit jr 2 deals marvel avengers
Deals

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 kids activity trackers go on sale at Amazon and Best Buy

The summer break is almost over but there is still time to keep your little ones active. Encourage them to exercise by giving them the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2. You can get it at a discounted price from Amazon or Best Buy today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for July 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion ecovacs deebot n79 1200x800
Deals

The Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robot Vacuum gets a big $100 discount from Walmart

Looking to upgrade your vacuum? Originally priced at $300, the Ecovacs Deebot N79 Wi-Fi enabled vacuum cleaner is now available at Walmart for only $200. Automate your cleaning and save $100.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Deals

HP’s Spectre x360 13 convertible laptop gets a $150 price cut in flash sale

HP, once largely known for PCs and printers, may have arrived late to the laptop game, but it has become a worthy competitor to Apple, Dell, and others. Now, the HP Spectre x360 13 laptop can be yours for just $1,330.
Posted By William Hank
samsung galaxy tab a 10 1 inch amazon deal
Deals

Score the Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A for less than $200 on Amazon

This Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A flaunts a nice build quality and a decent mix of features for an affordable price of $198. Bring your digital entertainment anywhere with you by taking advantage of this sweet discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
HP Envy 13
Deals

HP’s 72-hour flash sale drops price cuts on laptops, printers, and headsets

HP's ongoing 72-hour flash sale includes up to 61% off select products, in addition to an extra 5% off select PCs and bundles with the promo code BTSSTACK5, and an extra 10% off with the code BTSSTACK10.
Posted By William Hank
haier window air conditioner walmart deals condit
Deals

Walmart will deliver these under-$200 Haier air conditioners overnight for free

A broken air conditioner during the warmest days of 2019 is a real pain. Luckily, you can get a Haier window air conditioner for under $200 on Walmart's online store today. Order by noon to get free overnight delivery.
Posted By Drake Hawkins