As more smartphone manufacturers promote wireless charging, more and more of the latest gadgets are now opting to follow. One of the first phone companies to comply with the Qi wireless charging standard is the tech giant Samsung, so its charging pads are some of the best in the market today. Both Android and iPhone users are able to charge all their Samsung and iPhone smartphones with these fast wireless chargers. If you are looking to buy one, Amazon has dropped the price of several Samsung wireless chargers by up to 58% off. You better hurry and check them out here while it still lasts.

SAMSUNG EP-P3100TBEGUS FAST CHARGE WIRELESS CHARGING PAD – 38% OFF

You can charge most of your Qi-compatible devices including smartwatches with the Samsung Wireless Charging Pad. It provides fast wireless charging speeds up to 9 watts on the latest Apple devices like the Apple iPhone X and later models of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series such as the Samsung S10 and Note9. A standard 5-watt charging speed will apply to other devices that do not support the fast charging function.

The Samsung smartwatches from Gear S3 to later versions like the Galaxy Watch can also be charged to this pad as these watches have wireless charging capability. You can get this Samsung Wireless Charging pad now at Amazon for only $31, down from its original price of $50, so you’ll save a cool $19.

SAMSUNG EP-N5100TBEGUS FAST CHARGE WIRELESS CHARGING STAND – 42% OFF

Compared to a charging pad, you can still use your phone for watching your favorite movies and series while powering up with the Samsung Wireless Charging Stand. Its dual-coil design provides a greater charging area so your gadget will be accessible even in portrait or landscape mode.

Normally priced at $60, you can have it now for only $35 with a cool $25 discount.

SAMSUNG FAST CHARGE WIRELESS CHARGING PAD + STAND – 58% OFF

The Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand is the previous version of the EP-N5100TBEGUS but it has the same fast charging feature of up to 1.8 times the normal charging power. It has a built-in cooling fan to keep both your phones and charger cool while charging. It is currently discounted by more than half at Amazon. Grab it now for only $25 instead of $60.

SAMSUNG FAST CHARGE WIRELESS CHARGER DUO STAND AND PAD – 50% OFF

For conveniently charging multiple devices in one place simultaneously with just a single wall outlet, the Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charger Duo got you covered. With its stand and pad design, you can charge two smartphones at the same time. It can also charge your Samsung smartwatch in the same charging pad as your phone.

The Samsung Fast Charge Duo is universally compatible with other Qi-enabled devices as it supports an advanced Qi wireless charging technology allowing you to energize your gadget without plugging in a cable. You’ll save as much as $50 if you get yours immediately as Amazon has cut its price in half from $100 all the way down to just $50.

