Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon offers $10 or 20 percent off already slashed best-seller smart home deals

Bruce Brown
By

If you haven’t finished Christmas shopping, Amazon Prime members can still get free 2-day shipping on in-stock items. The online mega-retailer just sweetened the pot even more with two limited time promotions on smart home devices.

When you use two checkout codes, Smart10 and Smart20, Amazon will take an additional $10 or 20 percent off a short list of best selling smart plugs, smart lights, smart switches, and indoor and outdoor smart security cameras. That’s a lot of smart devices, but you have to choose; you can’t get multiple discounts with the limited-time codes, just one per code. All of the products in this special promotion work with Alexa or Google Assistant; some also support Apple HomeKit and Microsoft Cortana.

Smart10 checkout code eligible products – limit one

You can use the Smart10 code to save an additional $10 on one of two top-selling smart devices: one smart LED  and one smart plug. Both Smart10 code-eligible products are listed below.

Wemo Mini Smart Plug — $12 off

amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more wemo mini plug
The Wi-Fi-enabled Wemo Mini Smart Plug is small enough that you can use two with a standard two-plug outlet. With a free downloadable smartphone app, you can schedule lights, fans, or anything else plugged in. This smart plug works with Alexa, Google Assistant & Apple HomeKit

Normally priced $34, the Wemo Mini Smart Plug is currently discounted to $22, but you can cut it to just $12 with the Smart10 code.

Buy Now

LIFX Mini White (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb — $9 off

amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more lifx mini white a19 wi fi led light bulb

Pick the A19-sized LIFX Mini White Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb for the discount, and you can use Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit to control it without a hub. This warm white LED is dimmable, which is a bonus since many smart bulbs are on-and-off only.

Normally priced $27, the LIFX Mini White (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb is already discounted to $18. If you use the Smart10 code, the price drops to $8.

Buy Now

Smart20 checkout code eligible products – limit one

Nineteen smart home lights, plugs, switches, and cameras qualify for the Smart20 code, but again you can choose just one for the extra 20 percent discount. We choose five of the best already discounted deals with which the code would gain an extra 20 percent off at checkout.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini Outlet — $11 off

amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more kasa plug mini outlet
Use the Kasa Smart Plug Mini Outlet by TP-Link without a separate hub. The plug’s Wi-Fi connection can be accessed remotely by smartphone. You can also connect the plug with Google Assistant or Alexa to control with your voice.

Normally priced at $27, the Kasa Smart Plug Mini Outlet deal price is $16. Apply the Smart20 code to reduce the price to $13.

Buy Now

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch — $21 off

amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more kasa wi fi light switch
With the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch by TP-Link, you can control lights with your smartphone from any location or use voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant. No hub is required, and the switch’s single pole design helps keep installation easy.

Usually priced $51, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch is just $30, but if you use the Smart20 code, you can save another $6.

Buy Now

Sengled Smart LED Soft White (Element Classic) Bulb, 4-pack — $8 off

amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more sengled led soft white 4 pack
The Sengled Smart LED Soft White (Element Classic) Bulb 4-pack requires a hub such as the Samsung SmartThings Hub, a Sengled hub, or Google Home Hub. The 2700K lumens, A19-size bulbs have a 60W equivalent and can be connected with Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings.

Ordinarily sold for $39, the Sengled Smart LED 4-pack is on sale for $31. Use the Smart20 checkout code to save another $6.

Buy Now

Kasa Cam 1080p Smart Home Security Camera by TP-Link — $23 off

amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more kasa cam 1080p security camera
The Kasa Cam 1080p Smart Home Security Camera by TP-Link is a wired, indoor wide-angle 1080p HD security camera. It has motion and sound detection and can capture activity up to 30 feet from the camera even in the dark with Night Vision. Free two-day cloud storage is included so you can check the video clips. The Kasa Cam can also stream video to the Alexa Echo Show and Fire TV plus Google Assistant with Chromecast.

Normally priced at $100, the Kasa indoor camera is on sale for $77. With the Smart20 code, however, you can take another $15 off.

Buy Now

Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link — $41 off

amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more kasa cam outdoor by tp link
The Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link is a wired, weatherproof, 1080p HD security camera with a built-in siren and motion and sound detection up to start recording video and send an alert to your smartphone. Two-way audio lets you talk with visitors from any location using the smartphone app. Manual zoom, defined security zones, and free 2-day Cloud storage are all part of the standard package. This camera also works with Alexa, and Google Assistant supported displays.

Normally $140, the Kasa Cam Outdoor is on sale for $99 from Amazon. With the Smart20 checkout code, you can cut the price to $81.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals?

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best Apple Watch deals for December 2018
best apple watch deals
Deals

Amazon and Walmart cut prices on Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, and other watches

If you're not quite done shopping for Christmas gifts, we found good deals on Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Garmin smartwatches from Amazon and Walmart. These versatile smartwatches are available for free shipping and delivery by Christmas.
Posted By Bruce Brown
board games walmart free gift card
Deals

These fun family board games come with a free gift card at Walmart

The holidays are the perfect time to bring out the board games and get everyone engaged in some family fun. Walmart is now offering free eGfit cards when you purchase a new board game. This deal can save you up to $20 on your next order.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

Time is running out to enjoy this Apple Watch deal before Christmas

If you're looking to pick up a gift for yourself, or a gift for the Apple geek in your life, this Apple Watch Series 3 deal from Amazon is exactly what you need. You can even get it in time for Christmas!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
Gaming

Nintendo’s sale offers big discounts on some of the best Switch games

Nintendo is currently running several sales with the participation of multiple publishers on its Switch eShop. Games on sale include Battle Chef Brigade, Furi, The Escapists 2, and much more.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Last-minute Christmas gifts
Deals

The best last-minute Christmas gift ideas from under $25 to $100

The countdown to Christmas has really ramped up, but there are plenty of fantastic gifts still available. We've found all of the last-minute gifts you need to have yourself a successful holiday on any budget.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
Jabra Elite Active 65t review
Deals

These discounted wireless earbuds are a great Apple AirPods alternative

The Jabra Elite Active 65t sports earbuds have everything you need to listen to your music on the go, without the AirPods price tag. With a hefty discount and shipping options before Christmas, they are an excellent option.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
delivery by christmas gifts instant pot vizio samsung
Deals

Under-the-wire gifts for Christmas delivery from Instant Pot, Vizio, and Samsung

It's getting down to the wire for gift delivery before Christmas. We combed through Amazon and Walmart and found good deals on quality gifts sure to please from Instant Pot, Samsung, Lenovo, Vizio, and more.
Posted By Bruce Brown
udemy online courses december sale stocksnap e5gubd8mwn
Deals

Hit the books! Udemy’s top-rated courses are up to 90 percent off, today only

This week, Udemy is offering a huge selection of their courses for up to 90 percent off the original price. So whether you’ve always thought of improving your Photoshop skills or taking the next step in your career, there’s something…
Posted By Leah Bjornson
fsa eligible items store
Deals

Still have money in your Flexible Spending Account? Head to the FSA online store

Don’t panic if you still have money sitting in your FSA and no doctor's appointments on the horizon. The FSA store has plenty of cool, useful gizmos you’ll want to purchase for your home and your health.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for December 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Best Buy’s flash sale takes up to $800 off Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro today

If you're looking to give the gift of computing this holiday, Best Buy's single-day flash sale will save you up to $800 on select configurations of Apple's 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro. The notebook comes equipped with a Touch Bar.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
last minute gift cards from target sephora and xbox card christmas
Deals

Missed your chance to get an Apple Watch? Give them a last-minute gift card

With Christmas just a few days away you might have missed the shipping deadline. Don't panic, GiftCard.com let's you send customized eGift Cards with a message attached so that every time they swipe they're reminded of you. 
Posted By Jenifer Calle
why killing the headphone jack was too much soon beats powerbeats 1
Deals

Beats wireless earphones are cheaper than AirPods and arrive before Christmas

The holidays are practically here, and time is running out to pick up all of those last-minute gifts. So if you're looking to snag a pair of wireless earphones, and have them arrive before Christmas, this Beats sale is exactly what you…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
HP-Spectre-x360-15-inch-2018
Computing

Save $350 on the 13-inch HP Spectre x360 with these Red Tag Sales

Looking for last minute deals on HP laptops? HP is currently running a Red Tag Sale, cutting $350 off the price of the 13-inch touchscreen variant of its Spectre X360 Windows 10 convertible. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus