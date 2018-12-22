Share

If you haven’t finished Christmas shopping, Amazon Prime members can still get free 2-day shipping on in-stock items. The online mega-retailer just sweetened the pot even more with two limited time promotions on smart home devices.

When you use two checkout codes, Smart10 and Smart20, Amazon will take an additional $10 or 20 percent off a short list of best selling smart plugs, smart lights, smart switches, and indoor and outdoor smart security cameras. That’s a lot of smart devices, but you have to choose; you can’t get multiple discounts with the limited-time codes, just one per code. All of the products in this special promotion work with Alexa or Google Assistant; some also support Apple HomeKit and Microsoft Cortana.

Smart10 checkout code eligible products – limit one

You can use the Smart10 code to save an additional $10 on one of two top-selling smart devices: one smart LED and one smart plug. Both Smart10 code-eligible products are listed below.

Wemo Mini Smart Plug — $12 off



The Wi-Fi-enabled Wemo Mini Smart Plug is small enough that you can use two with a standard two-plug outlet. With a free downloadable smartphone app, you can schedule lights, fans, or anything else plugged in. This smart plug works with Alexa, Google Assistant & Apple HomeKit

Normally priced $34, the Wemo Mini Smart Plug is currently discounted to $22, but you can cut it to just $12 with the Smart10 code.

Pick the A19-sized LIFX Mini White Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb for the discount, and you can use Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit to control it without a hub. This warm white LED is dimmable, which is a bonus since many smart bulbs are on-and-off only.

Normally priced $27, the LIFX Mini White (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb is already discounted to $18. If you use the Smart10 code, the price drops to $8.

Smart20 checkout code eligible products – limit one

Nineteen smart home lights, plugs, switches, and cameras qualify for the Smart20 code, but again you can choose just one for the extra 20 percent discount. We choose five of the best already discounted deals with which the code would gain an extra 20 percent off at checkout.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini Outlet — $11 off



Use the Kasa Smart Plug Mini Outlet by TP-Link without a separate hub. The plug’s Wi-Fi connection can be accessed remotely by smartphone. You can also connect the plug with Google Assistant or Alexa to control with your voice.

Normally priced at $27, the Kasa Smart Plug Mini Outlet deal price is $16. Apply the Smart20 code to reduce the price to $13.

With the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch by TP-Link, you can control lights with your smartphone from any location or use voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant. No hub is required, and the switch’s single pole design helps keep installation easy.



Usually priced $51, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch is just $30, but if you use the Smart20 code, you can save another $6.

The Sengled Smart LED Soft White (Element Classic) Bulb 4-pack requires a hub such as the Samsung SmartThings Hub, a Sengled hub, or Google Home Hub. The 2700K lumens, A19-size bulbs have a 60W equivalent and can be connected with Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings.

Ordinarily sold for $39, the Sengled Smart LED 4-pack is on sale for $31. Use the Smart20 checkout code to save another $6.

The Kasa Cam 1080p Smart Home Security Camera by TP-Link is a wired, indoor wide-angle 1080p HD security camera. It has motion and sound detection and can capture activity up to 30 feet from the camera even in the dark with Night Vision. Free two-day cloud storage is included so you can check the video clips. The Kasa Cam can also stream video to the Alexa Echo Show and Fire TV plus Google Assistant with Chromecast.

Normally priced at $100, the Kasa indoor camera is on sale for $77. With the Smart20 code, however, you can take another $15 off.

The Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link is a wired, weatherproof, 1080p HD security camera with a built-in siren and motion and sound detection up to start recording video and send an alert to your smartphone. Two-way audio lets you talk with visitors from any location using the smartphone app. Manual zoom, defined security zones, and free 2-day Cloud storage are all part of the standard package. This camera also works with Alexa, and Google Assistant supported displays.

Normally $140, the Kasa Cam Outdoor is on sale for $99 from Amazon. With the Smart20 checkout code, you can cut the price to $81.

