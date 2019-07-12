Digital Trends
Amazon Drops prices on Samsung Galaxy smartphones before Prime Day

Kaitlyn Gilles
There’s a saying that goes, “The early bird gets the worm.” With Amazon Prime Day fast approaching, now is your chance to snag some of the best smartphone deals out there before someone beats you to it. The Samsung Galaxy A20 and A10 had their prices slashed by up to 23%. The A series is a sub-flagship range of smartphones that sits right below the prestigious Galaxy S series. Samsung strives to corner the mid-market by striking the balance between design and quality performance — with both 4K TVs and tablets as well.

Since both phones are factory unlocked, you are not tied to any carrier. This could be an added advantage for those who travel on a regular basis as they can easily buy a prepaid sim and avoid paying a huge sum on roaming charges. At home, a factory unlocked phone may actually give you more savings on cost than committing to a monthly lease with your provider.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A20— $155

amazon drops price on samsung a10 a20

The Samsung Galaxy A20 could be the best smartphone with a Super AMOLED display that you can get on a bargain. This sleek smartphone features a 6.4-inch Infinity-V screen with a small notch to fit the 8-megapixel front camera. The 85% screen-to-body ratio and HD+ (1,560 x 720) resolution provide a good viewing experience at different angles plus a vibrant color scheme. Audio comes off loud and crisp and further enhanced with the built-in Dolby Atmos feature.

The Galaxy A20 runs with Android 9.0 (Pie)  and an Exynos 7884 chipset makes for acceptable navigation and performance. For an Android smartphone in this tier, 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage has proven to be sufficient for basic tasks but multitasking may not be ideal. You can always secure a supplementary microSD card, should you need more storage space. Hopefully, the 4,000mAh battery packed in this smartphone gives you more than enough power to last you at least 12 hours to maximize all the functions and features.

Take awesome photos as the A20 has two rear cameras that are 13 and 5 megapixels. Overall picture quality comes out great with decent sharpness under sufficient natural lighting. The Samsung Galaxy A20 is a competent smartphone that you can get at a discounted price of $155 through Amazon — that’s a 23% markdown from its typical list price of $200. Amazon Rewards Visa cardholders get to score an additional $50 off this deal.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A10— $138

amazon drops price on samsung a10 a20

The Samsung Galaxy A10  sports an ergonomic design with a polycarbonate back and a glossy finish. Much to your advantage, the Infinity-V display along with the 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel still qualifies for a vivid viewing experience for streaming multimedia content.

The Galaxy A10 is capable to perform day-to-day tasks without issues. Powered with Samsung Exynos 7884 chipset with 2GB of RA, navigation is seamless for as long as you don’t have multiple apps actively running in the background. This smartphone works with Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung’s One UI 1.1 skin on top for a fully optimized interface.

The Samsung Galaxy A10 uses face recognition for biometric security but you may also opt to lock your phone the traditional way with passwords and/or patterns. This smartphone locks in a 5-megapixel front camera located within its V-shaped notch and a 13-megapixel rear camera that produces images with adequate color reproduction. For a smartphone in this price range, the Galaxy A10 is a good entry-level phone with modest features and it can be yours now for only $138 on Amazon.

If you’re in store for a premium looking smartphone that’s fairly more affordable, the Samsung Galaxy A lineup may just be what you’re looking for.

You can check out other Samsung smartphones or go ahead and wait for the best smartphone deals for Prime Day

