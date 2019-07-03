Digital Trends
Prepare 4th of July meal with a discounted air fryer, now under $60 from Amazon

Kaitlyn Gilles
By

This 4th of July weekend, leave the guilt behind and savor the crunchy goodness of your favorite fried foods with an air fryer. This handy kitchen device has become a healthier and safer cooking alternative to deep frying since the fat and calorie content in your food is reduced by about 70%. It has a heating element and a fan that circulates air around the cooking chamber to extract the excess moisture from food. This time, you don’t have to freak out about oil splashing on you.

July is the best time to save big on kitchen appliances, as retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, and Amazon, race to compete for the best prices. And keep up with all of Amazon’s hot smart home deals on air fryers and more on our main Prime Day page.

BELLA AIR CONVECTION FRYER — $54

amazon slashes prices 3 air fryers bella fryer
The 2.6-quart Bella Air Convection Fryer is powered by a 1,500-watt element that enables you to evenly cook crispy golden treats with absolutely no need for oil. The air fryer is operated by simply setting the applicable time and temperature while indicator lights are available to let you know when the food’s cooking cycle is either over or in progress. You can also opt to look at your food while it cooks through the easy check function.

The Bella Air Convection Fryer lets you enjoy fried food the way it should be without the hassle of having to filter foul-smelling oil after use. Normally priced at $80, it is now down to just $54. Order yours today at Amazon.

SECURA ELECTRIC AIR FRYER — $60

amazon drops prices air fryers 4th of july secura saf 32

The 3.2-liter electric air fryer from Secura also features a 1,500-watt capacity with a temperature range of 180 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and a 60-minute cooking timer that automatically shuts off when your food is ready. The additional accessories and recipes included in this deal provide you with more versatility plus a variety of tasty dishes you can serve in a fast and easy way.

You can get the Secura Electric Air Fryer for 39% off its list price of $99 bringing it down to just $60.

