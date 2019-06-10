Digital Trends
Save up to $50 on Amazon's Kindle Oasis ebook readers and Kindle Paperwhite

William Hank
amazon drops prices of kindle oasis ebook readers

Summer is a favorite season for reading, and ebook readers that are optimized for outdoors are more attractive than ever. While plenty of paperback loyalists remain, an array of powerful, affordable ebook options from Amazon, Kobo, and others have made ebelievers out of many readers. Just in time for summer, Amazon has now knocked $50 off the prices of the 8 GB and 32 GB Kindle Oasis ebook readers, bringing them down to just $220 and $250, respectively. Find your Oasis now and start the next chapter of your outdoor reading experience.

Amazon’s most powerful model, the Kindle Oasis was declared by Digital Trends as, by far, the best ebook reader of 2019. Besides its top-notch reading performance, flurry of features, and thoughtful design, the Kindle Oasis comes with all the perks an Amazon product offers. The 7-inch, 300 pixel-per-inch, glare-proof display is the largest ever on a Kindle, and is protected by ultra-strong cover glass and an anodized aluminum back. Designed with sharp text that reads like a real book, the Oasis sits in your hand the way the spine of a paperback would, and dedicated page-turn buttons make navigation a snap.

The Page Flip feature let you browse your ebook for notes, references, and more without ever losing your place, while multiple font sizes and boldness settings let you customize the way you read. Amazon Prime members can enjoy access to thousands of books, magazines, and more, but millions of free selections exist for all Kindle Oasis owners, with millions more for just $3 or less.

     

What sets the Kindle Oasis apart as a splurge-worthy summer ebook reader is its optimization for outdoor enjoyment. The first-ever waterproof Kindle, the IPX8 rated Oasis can withstand immersion in up to two meters of water for 60 seconds, and is built for the beach, pool, hot tub, or anywhere else you might be splashing around near your ereader this summer. An adaptive front light eliminates glare anywhere, and automatically adjusts brightness based on surroundings, with custom lighting options available. Purpose-built for reading, the Kindle Oasis always keeps you and your ebook at peace, with no distracting social media messages or texts like some tablets.

With Audible, the world largest audiobook library, built in, you can kick back and give your eyes a rest while you listen. Finally, the Oasis lasts up to six weeks on a single charge, based on a half hour of reading each day, making it an ideal on-the-go ebook reader when outlets are not an option. Simply put, the Kindle Oasis is the perfect summer ereader, and is now a steal starting at just $220, so book it over to Amazon and score yours now.

Kindle Paperwhite Deals

Amazon is offering Kindle’s Paperwhite ereaders for up to $30 off with prices ranging from $70 to $120. Amazon’s reading companion have been around since 2013. The Paperwhites have fun tips and tricks, come with higher resolution, and are waterproof (up to 2 meters for 60 minutes), so you can make the most out of your device.

  • Kindle Paperwhite — $20 off
  • Kindle Paperwhite (International version) — $30 off
  • All-New Kindle — $20 off

