TP-Link’s Kasa Smart brand provides infrastructure products for smart homes, including plugs, lights, switches, and power strips. Amazon dropped the prices on Kasa Smart’s plugs, switches, and more for Black Friday. If you’re planning to add to your smart home’s components during 2020, this is a great way to save on the smart power components that can make it happen.

TP-LINK HS200P3 Kasa Smart WiFi Switch (3-Pack) — $30 off



With the 3-pack of TP-LINK HS200P3 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Switches, you can turn lights on and off from anywhere using the Kasa Smart app on iOS or Android smartphones. You can also use voice commands with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana.

Normally priced at $90, the TP-LINK HS200P3 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Switch 3-Pack is just $60 during the Black Friday sales.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug by TP-Link — $6 off



The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug by TP-Link is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. With this plug installed, you can control any light or small appliance that you plug into it with voice commands.

Usually $20, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug by TP-Link is just $14 during this sale.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip by TP-Link – 6 Outlet Surge Protection — $20 off



The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip by TP-Link with six-outlet surge protection allows you to control each of the six smart plugs as a separate unit you can control with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Cortana voice commands. You can also control the plugs or check their status with the Kasa Smart app.

Regularly priced $80, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip by TP-Link – 6 Outlet Surge Protection is just $60 during the Black Friday sale.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb — $4 off



The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb works without a hub because it connects directly to your wireless network. Turn the dimmable light bulb on or off or modify the brightness with voice commands or via the Kasa Smart app.

Ordinarily $17, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb is just $13 during for this sale.

Kasa Smart Plug Lite (2-Pack) by TP-Link — $6 off



The Kasa Smart Plug Lite 2-Pack includes two mini plugs you can control with the Kasa Smart app or with Alexa, Cortana, or Google Assistant voice commands.

Instead of the usual $30 price, the Kasa Smart Plug Lite 2-Pack is $24 during this sale.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite by TP-Link, 3-pack — $8 off



The Kasa Smart Plug Lite 3-pack includes three mini-plugs you can control with the Kasa Smart app or with Alexa, Cortana, or Google Assistant voice commands.

Normally priced at $40, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite 3-pack is just $32 during the Black Friday sale.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite by TP-Link, 4-Pack — $10 off



The Kasa Smart Plug Lite 4-pack includes four mini-plugs you can control with the Kasa Smart app or with Alexa, Cortana, or Google Assistant voice commands.

Normally priced at $50, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite 4-pack is just $40 during this sale.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch — $15 off



The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi 3-way Light Switch 2-pack makes it easy to set up two switches for the same light. You can control the switches with the Kasa Smart app or with Alexa, Cortana, and Google Assistant voice commands.

Regularly priced $55, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch is just $40 during the Black Friday sale.

