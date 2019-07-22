Deals

Amazon drops the price and adds $20 coupon for the Ninja Foodi multi-cooker

Bruce Brown
By
Instant Pot multi-use pressure cookers and air fryers are the hottest small kitchen appliances in the past two to three years. Enter Ninja, a company that always seems to find a way to bring extra value to the kitchen. The Ninja Foodi is a single appliance that combines the best features of pressure cookers and air fryers into one device. Amazon just dropped the price for the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi by 20% and added a $20 discount coupon for extra savings.

With a Ninja Foodi in your kitchen, you don’t need to buy, find counter and storage space for, or learn how to use all of the following: A pressure cooker, air fryer, dehydrator, steamer, and slow cooker. You also don’t need small appliances or pots and pans for searing, sautéing, baking, roasting, or broiling food. Plus, with Ninja’s TenderCrisp tech, after you finish cooking any of the other functions, you can crisp the outside for the crunch most people crave. With Ninja crisping, however, you don’t need to immerse the food in a deep fryer. All that in one appliance, plus the chance to save up to $70, makes this an attractive deal.

According to Ninja, with the Foodi pressure cooker, you can prepare meals up to 70% faster than conventional cooking. If your family loves fried food, the Foodi’s air fryer uses up to 75% cooling oil than with deep fryers. The included 4-quart cook and crisping basket makes it easy to cook up to three pounds of french fries or a six-pound chicken without switching pots.

Pressure cookers are fast and result in tender, tasty food, and when you add the Foodi’s crisping technology, the food will have a crispy, golden surface. With the Foodi’s function set, you can even start with frozen food for the pressure cooking stage.

The Foodi OP301 comes with separate lids for pressure cooking and crisping, a 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot, a 4-quart ceramic-coated Cook and Crisp Basket, a stainless steel reversible rack, and a recipe book.

Ninja’s Foodi comes in two sizes, the 6.5-quart OP301 and 8-quart OP401. The only difference is the cooking capacity. This sale is for the 6.5-quart Foodi OP301, which is large enough to cook a six-pound chicken and includes a 4-quart Cook and Crisp basket so you can crisp food after you prizes

Normally priced at $250, the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi OP301 is just $180 during the sale. If you are looking for an Amazon customer–favorite combination pressure cooker and air fryer with a crisper, this is a super sale price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

