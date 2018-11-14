Digital Trends
Deals

Here are the best Amazon Echo and Google Home deals for Black Friday

Jenifer Calle
By
google home mini vs amazon echo dot google close
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Smart home devices, including smart assistants, are going to be a huge hit this holiday shopping season. Google Home and Amazon Echo smart speakers compete head to head when it comes to smart home technology, and prices. There are so many of these gadgets on the market to choose from, starting with the Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Echo that introduced millions of people to the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, and ending with the newly released Google Home Hub and Google Home Mini. Whether you’re a fan of Alexa or Google Assistant, we’ve found the best prices on your favorite smart home devices for Black Friday below.

Google Home Deals

Google Home

  • Best Buy will be offering the $129 smart speaker for only $80 on Black Friday, which is a considerate $49 savings.
  • Target will be offering the smart speaker as part of its doorbuster deal for just $79.

Google Home Mini

  • Best Buy will be offering the Google Home Mini for just $25 for Black Friday, a $24 price drop from its normal price of $49.
  • Target will be discounting the smart speaker to only $25 on Black Friday.

Google Home Hub

  • Best Buy will be discounting the Google Home Hub to just $100, which is a sweet discount of $49 from its normal price of $149. According to its Black Friday ad, you also receive $10 in My Best Buy rewards with your purchase.
  • Target will also be discounting the smart hub for $99 as part of its doorbuster deals.

Amazon Echo Deals

Echo Dot (2nd generation)

  • Amazon will be selling the smart speaker for just $20 (it’s normally priced at $40) starting November 22.
  • Best Buy is also selling the Echo Dot for just $20 this Black Friday.
  • Target is selling the Echo Dot for $20 as well as part of the company’s doorbuster deals.

All-New Echo Dot

  • Amazon will offer the larger and more powerful third-generation speaker, normally priced at $50, for just $25 on November 22.
  • Best Buy will also be offering the All-New Echo Dot speaker for just $25. According to its Black Friday ad you can also grab it for free with the purchase of the Ring Video Doorbell
  • Target will be selling the smart speaker for just $24 for its doorbuster deal.

Echo (2nd generation)

  • Amazon will take $30 off the usually $100 smart speaker featuring Alexa, bringing the price down to just $70.
  • Best Buy is also going to discount the smart speaker to just $70 this Black Friday.

All-New Echo Plus

  • Amazon will drop $40 off the Echo Plus second generation from its normal price of $150 bringing the price down to $110. This deal starts on November 22.
  • Best Buy will also offer the smart speaker for $110 and as an added bonus you get a free Philips Hue A19 LED white bulb.
  • Target will be offering a doorbuster deal for the smart speaker powered by Dolby for just $69 this Black Friday.

All-New Echo Show

  • Amazon will be offering the second-generation smart home hub for only $180 from its normal price of $230.
  • Best Buy will be offering the first-generation smart home hub for only $100, which is a huge $130 off its normal price of $230.

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
Up Next

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
lg v30 amazon early black friday deals phone
Deals

The LG V30+ gets a huge price cut on Amazon, today only

Though Amazon early Black Friday deals began at the start of November, the discounts are only just now starting to get good. Today only, Amazon is offering a whopping 40 percent off the unlocked LG V30+.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon products fathers day sale fire tv stick with ultra hd and alexa voice remote
Deals

Here are the best 4K TV deals for November 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for November 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best iPhone deals for November 2018

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for November 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
old but gold camera deals sony rx100 iv feat
Photography

Full frame or 4K for less than $1K? These 4 older cameras still have a lot to offer

Looking for a great camera deal? Sometimes, you might be better off buying one that's a few years -- last generation's professional models may not cost much more than today's entry-level models.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Best Buy’s pre-Black Friday deal takes $330 off the 2017 Surface Pro bundle

If you don't need the latest Surface Pro, Best Buy has a heavily discounted rendition of the 2017 model available in its pre-Black Friday sale. For just $1,000, you can get the tablet with a Core i5 CPU.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Home Theater

LG price cuts on C8 OLED TVs for Black Friday are more of a sliver than a slash

LG cut prices on its vaunted C8 series OLED TVs, but the deals aren't as good as last year, and therefore are less compelling. Still, if you're in the market for a new TV this year, we still suggest giving these deals a serious look.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Here are the best Black Friday deals you can get for Xbox One, PS4, and Switch

If you're in the market for a new video game console, there's no better time to pick one up than Black Friday. These are the best video game console deals for Black Friday 2018, including PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Google Pixelbook running Adobe Lightroom CC
Computing

Best Buy is offering the Google Pixelbook for just $699 on Black Friday

Best Buy's steep $300 price cut on the Pixelbook this holiday represents one of the best prices we've seen on Google's premium Chrome OS hardware. The Pixelbook will be priced at just $699.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PS4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of these is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Here are the best Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa deals for Black Friday

Apple products are the most sought-after products for Black Friday, the leaked preview ads show what discounts retailers will have for the Apple Watch Series 3 and other smartwatches, such as the Fitbit Versa, this holiday season.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Microsoft takes up to $330 off of Surface PC bundles in Black Friday promo

'Tis the season for savings at Microsoft. The Surface-maker is offering some nice Black Friday deals on its Surface Pro 6, Go, and Laptop 2 hardware. You'll also find deals on notebooks from HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Ecobee4 smart thermostat close
Smart Home

Ecobee announces Black Friday deals on smart thermostats and smart switches

Ecobee's 2018 Black Friday deals are live. Ecobee's smart thermostats and smart wall switch are compatible with smart home voice assistant systems including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings.
Posted By Bruce Brown