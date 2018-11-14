Share

Smart home devices, including smart assistants, are going to be a huge hit this holiday shopping season. Google Home and Amazon Echo smart speakers compete head to head when it comes to smart home technology, and prices. There are so many of these gadgets on the market to choose from, starting with the Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Echo that introduced millions of people to the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, and ending with the newly released Google Home Hub and Google Home Mini. Whether you’re a fan of Alexa or Google Assistant, we’ve found the best prices on your favorite smart home devices for Black Friday below.

Google Home Deals

Google Home

Best Buy will be offering the $129 smart speaker for only $80 on Black Friday, which is a considerate $49 savings.

Target will be offering the smart speaker as part of its doorbuster deal for just $79.

Google Home Mini

Best Buy will be offering the Google Home Mini for just $25 for Black Friday, a $24 price drop from its normal price of $49.

Target will be discounting the smart speaker to only $25 on Black Friday.

Google Home Hub

Best Buy will be discounting the Google Home Hub to just $100, which is a sweet discount of $49 from its normal price of $149. According to its Black Friday ad, you also receive $10 in My Best Buy rewards with your purchase.

Target will also be discounting the smart hub for $99 as part of its doorbuster deals.

Amazon Echo Deals

Echo Dot (2nd generation)

Amazon will be selling the smart speaker for just $20 (it’s normally priced at $40) starting November 22.

Best Buy is also selling the Echo Dot for just $20 this Black Friday.

Target is selling the Echo Dot for $20 as well as part of the company’s doorbuster deals.

All-New Echo Dot

Amazon will offer the larger and more powerful third-generation speaker, normally priced at $50, for just $25 on November 22.

Best Buy will also be offering the All-New Echo Dot speaker for just $25. According to its Black Friday ad you can also grab it for free with the purchase of the Ring Video Doorbell

Target will be selling the smart speaker for just $24 for its doorbuster deal.

Echo (2nd generation)

Amazon will take $30 off the usually $100 smart speaker featuring Alexa, bringing the price down to just $70.

Best Buy is also going to discount the smart speaker to just $70 this Black Friday.

All-New Echo Plus

Amazon will drop $40 off the Echo Plus second generation from its normal price of $150 bringing the price down to $110. This deal starts on November 22.

Best Buy will also offer the smart speaker for $110 and as an added bonus you get a free Philips Hue A19 LED white bulb.

Target will be offering a doorbuster deal for the smart speaker powered by Dolby for just $69 this Black Friday.

All-New Echo Show

Amazon will be offering the second-generation smart home hub for only $180 from its normal price of $230.

Best Buy will be offering the first-generation smart home hub for only $100, which is a huge $130 off its normal price of $230.

