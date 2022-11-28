Word around the (very digital) office is that this next selection in our Cyber Monday deals roundup can be described as “sorta like KITT” — but real. Unfortunately, I’m not too familiar with older pop culture, but I did discover that Knight Rider (the show of KITT’s origin) imagined the world of smart cars all the way back in 1982. I also discovered that if I really wanted to familiarize myself with the series, I could watch it for free on Peacock TV. Anyhow, back to today’s product — the Amazon Echo Auto, which is available for just $15 at Best Buy. Usually $50, it is discounted by $35 today. We’re pretty sure that’s a lot cheaper than anyone imagined a smart car being back in 1982!

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Auto

Finally take Alexa with you on the go and take full advantage of voice assistants in your car without the extra hassle. With eight built-in speakers, the Amazon Echo Auto is designed for the road and can actually understand you over the sounds of a busy highway.

But the Amazon Echo Auto knows more about the road than how noisy it is. For example, with GPS, you can set up Alexa routines based on your location.Worry about leaving the lights on while exiting your garage every morning? If you’ve got the right lights, you can probably figure out how to set up a routine for that. You can also enjoy music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. Honestly, there are a lot of things, some smart and some silly, that you can do with Alexa. You’ll have to explore the device on your own, as well as brush up on your Alexa skills, to get the most out of it, but the whole journey will be a lot of fun.

So, bring your car into the 21st century with an Amazon Echo Auto for just $15. Again, that’s $35 off of the typical $50 price. You also get the chance to test drive it in a roundabout way. As part of Best Buy’s Extended Holiday Return Period, it will be accepting returns until January 14. All in all, this is an affordable, low-risk offer, so get it now before the deal is over.

