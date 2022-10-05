 Skip to main content
Amazon is practically giving away Echo devices today

Aaron Mamiit
By

There are all kinds of Amazon Echo deals that are available right now from Amazon, which is offering a great opportunity to purchase several devices that are powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The digital assistant, which provides extreme convenience to the whole family with the best Alexa commands and the best Alexa skills, is accessible through Amazon’s lineup of smart speakers and smart displays.

You may be overwhelmed by all the choices in Amazon’s ongoing sale for Echo devices, so we’re highlighting three offers that you’ll want to check out. The retailer has slashed the price of the Amazon Echo Auto to $15, after a 70% discount; the fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot to $25, after a 50% discount; and the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 to $35, after a 59% discount. Feel free to browse through the other deals, but if one of these offers already caught your eye, you might want to finalize your purchase as fast as possible as we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.

Amazon Echo Auto — $15, was $50

The Amazon Echo Auto on a car's dashboard.

The Amazon Echo Auto adds Alexa to your vehicle through an easy setup process, so you can access the digital assistant even while you’re in transit. The device can connect to the Alexa app on your smartphone, and can send its output through your car’s speakers. The app’s Auto Mode, once activated, transforms your smartphone into a driver-friendly display with large text, touch controls, and shortcuts for destinations, contacts, and media. The eight microphones and far-field technology of the Echo Auto will allow Alexa to hear your questions and commands through typical noise such as the music that you’re playing or the sounds from outside, so you can select songs, make calls, set reminders, and ask for directions without having to take your eyes off the road and your hands off the wheel.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) — $25, was $50

Echo Dot (4th Gen) on shelf in kitchen.

The primary change in the fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot from the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is the smart speaker’s design, which ditches the puck-like look of its predecessor for a spherical shape that better complements any style and decor of the room where you’ll place it. Other upgrades when comparing the fourth-generation Echo Dot and third-generation Echo Dot include an improved housing and sound-staging, eco-friendliness with post-consumer recycled plastics and fabrics and recycled die-cast aluminum, and better overall value for its price. Wherever the Echo Dot is located, you can use the smart speaker to ask Alexa to control your other smart home devices such as lights and thermostats, and to call other Echo devices around the house. The Echo Dot also offers Alexa Guard, which is a security feature that notifies you immediately if it hears specific sounds such as breaking glass and smoke alarms going off.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) — $35, was $85

New Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release).

The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 is the Alexa-powered device that you should purchase if you think you can maximize its 5.5-inch display. You can ask Alexa to play content on the screen, such as shows from streaming services and tutorials, but when it’s idle, it can display information such as the time, weather, and to-do lists. The first-generation Echo Show 5 was a game-changer when it was launched in 2019, but between the second-generation Echo Show 5 and first-generation Echo Show 5, the 2021 release of the smart display is the one that you want because of an upgraded camera to 2MP from 1MP, the ability to access the camera from the Alexa app to check your home remotely, and the addition of a low-power mode to conserve energy.

