  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Echo Buds are 58% off today! Only $50

By
Amazon Echo Buds 2 in charging case.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you’ve used wired earbuds your whole life, then wireless earbuds can be a game-changer. You’ll be able to freely move around without having wires dangling from your ears. However, it’s no secret that even the steepest wireless headphone deals can still be pricey. That’s why we just had to share this fantastic offer we found on Amazon. Today, you can get 58% off the 2nd generation Echo Buds, bringing the price from $120 down to just $50. That’s an insane discount and easily one of the best Amazon Echo deals you can get right now. Keep reading to learn more about these bang-for-your-back earbuds.

When we reviewed the Amazon Echo Buds 2, we were impressed by its insane value proposition. Not only does it have a feature-set and audio that easily outperforms similarly-priced headphones, but it’s comparable with much pricier models like the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds. Out of the box, you’ll love the clear, well-balanced sound profile that makes everything from music to audiobooks sound great. The volume can go up very high, but at lower levels, these buds sound rich and full. You also get exceptional frequency response, so you’ll be able to tune your audio to just the right profile using the included EQ in the Alexa app.

Speaking of Alexa, these earbuds are designed with Amazon’s voice assistant in mind. All of your settings are accessible using the Alexa app for mobile, including audio customization and touch controls. You also get hands-free access to the Alexa voice assistant, so you can easily control smart home appliances, search the web, and play content without picking up your paired device. These buds offer decent battery life, with up to 6.5 hours when ANC is turned off. The charging case can charge the buds twice, so you’ll get a full day of listening out of the Echo Buds. There’s also a quick-charge feature that lets you get two hours of playback after just 15 minutes.

You’re not going to find a better deal on wireless earbuds today, so if you’re interested, you need to act fast! Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Buds 2 for only $50, which is a massive $70 off the standard price of $120. That’s an insane discount for such a high-performing pair of headphones. So hit the Buy Now button as soon as possible before you miss out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This Lenovo Chromebook with an OLED screen is $100 off

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.

Sennheiser brings AirPlay 2 to Ambeo soundbars with Ambeo OS

Sennheiser's Ambeo Soundbar.

OnePlus 10R specs leak ahead of rumored announcement

The rear panel of the OnePlus 9 Pro showing the camera array.

Fortnite Zero Build is now a permanent game mode

Five of Fortnite's two characters face the screen.

Best Chromebook deals for March 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best VPN Services 2022 — Today’s Top Picks

best VPN services

Best gaming deals for April 2022

father and son playing video games

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 delayed to 2023

Link runs across Hyrule in the sequel to Breath of the Wild.

Best video game deals for April 2022

PlayStation Plus gets a Game Pass-like revamp this June

Sony's PlayStation Plus logo in yellow against a grey background.

Disney+ maps out its worldwide summer expansion

Disney+ on a TV.

Best Alienware gaming laptop deals for April 2022

Alienware M15 sitting on a desk.

Here’s the major mistake one LAPSUS$ hacking victim made

A large monitor displaying a security hacking breach warning.