Echo Buds are 58% off today! Only $50

If you’ve used wired earbuds your whole life, then wireless earbuds can be a game-changer. You’ll be able to freely move around without having wires dangling from your ears. However, it’s no secret that even the steepest wireless headphone deals can still be pricey. That’s why we just had to share this fantastic offer we found on Amazon. Today, you can get 58% off the 2nd generation Echo Buds, bringing the price from $120 down to just $50. That’s an insane discount and easily one of the best Amazon Echo deals you can get right now. Keep reading to learn more about these bang-for-your-back earbuds.

When we reviewed the Amazon Echo Buds 2, we were impressed by its insane value proposition. Not only does it have a feature-set and audio that easily outperforms similarly-priced headphones, but it’s comparable with much pricier models like the Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds. Out of the box, you’ll love the clear, well-balanced sound profile that makes everything from music to audiobooks sound great. The volume can go up very high, but at lower levels, these buds sound rich and full. You also get exceptional frequency response, so you’ll be able to tune your audio to just the right profile using the included EQ in the Alexa app.

Speaking of Alexa, these earbuds are designed with Amazon’s voice assistant in mind. All of your settings are accessible using the Alexa app for mobile, including audio customization and touch controls. You also get hands-free access to the Alexa voice assistant, so you can easily control smart home appliances, search the web, and play content without picking up your paired device. These buds offer decent battery life, with up to 6.5 hours when ANC is turned off. The charging case can charge the buds twice, so you’ll get a full day of listening out of the Echo Buds. There’s also a quick-charge feature that lets you get two hours of playback after just 15 minutes.

You’re not going to find a better deal on wireless earbuds today, so if you’re interested, you need to act fast! Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Buds 2 for only $50, which is a massive $70 off the standard price of $120. That’s an insane discount for such a high-performing pair of headphones. So hit the Buy Now button as soon as possible before you miss out.

