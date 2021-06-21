  1. Deals
You aren’t going to want this Amazon Echo Buds deal this Prime Day

By
Amazon Echo Buds

It’s time for Prime Day deals! If you’ve been planning to invest in wireless earbuds, then there’s no reason for you to miss this year’s Prime Day headphone deals. There’s no shortage of options to choose from, but since this is Amazon’s annual shopping event, you might want to consider the Echo Buds, which are on sale with a $40 discount that lowers their price to just $80 from their original price of $120.

The second-generation Amazon Echo Buds 2 are Digital Trends’ best earbuds of 2021 for fans of Alexa, as they’re the only earbuds that will let you issue commands to the digital assistant by simply saying “Alexa” followed by what you want it to do. This hands-free access to Alexa will let you use the digital assistant to control the playback of your music, ask directions for wherever you’re going, and control your smart home devices even when you’re outside.

The Echo Buds aren’t all about Alexa though, as they also offer active noise cancellation that blocks external noise, so that you can focus on whatever you’re listening to. There’s also a Passthrough Mode, which lets you hear everything around you without requiring you to take the Echo Buds out of your ears.

Setting up the Echo Buds with your smartphone is a breeze with the Alexa app, which also offers a fit test tool to check if you’ve made the right choice among the wireless earbuds’ included eartips, as well as access to EQ settings to adjust their audio output. Amazon promises up to 5 hours of usage on a single charge, up to 15 hours with the juice from the charging case, and up to 2 hours of usage after just 15 minutes of quick charging.

If you want affordable but feature-packed wireless earbuds, you can’t go wrong with the second-generation Echo Buds, especially since they’re even cheaper with Amazon’s Prime Day discounts. They’re available at $40 off, bringing the price of the wireless earbuds down to just $80 from their original price of $120. Stocks won’t last long because of their popularity, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your customized playlists and watching your favorite shows with the Echo Buds in your ears, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

More Prime Day Amazon Echo deals

Keen to get more of your Amazon Echo fix this weekend? You’re in luck — we’re in Prime Day Amazon Echo deals city, and we’ve pointed out some of the best landmarks below:

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$55 $115
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstand's Echo Show.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5

$45 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behaves like any other smart Alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 8

$70 $110
Ask Alexa anything and make video calls all over the world with the Echo Show 8. The virtual assistant can even give and show thanks to the HD screen.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

$80 $120
The Echo Buds offer satisfying audio quality and noise cancellation for an immersive listening experience. These buds boast long-lasting battery and are compact enough to bring during your travels.
Buy at Amazon

Echo (4th Gen)

$60 $100
Step up to this powerful smart speaker for high-quality streaming audio plus smart home management and the full world of Amazon Alexa capabilities.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 8

$70 $109
With both an Echo Show and Echo Flex to provide your home full coverage, you can experience convenience like never before while also saving a great discount with this bundle.
Buy at Amazon
