It’s time for Prime Day deals! If you’ve been planning to invest in wireless earbuds, then there’s no reason for you to miss this year’s Prime Day headphone deals. There’s no shortage of options to choose from, but since this is Amazon’s annual shopping event, you might want to consider the Echo Buds, which are on sale with a $40 discount that lowers their price to just $80 from their original price of $120.

The second-generation Amazon Echo Buds 2 are Digital Trends’ best earbuds of 2021 for fans of Alexa, as they’re the only earbuds that will let you issue commands to the digital assistant by simply saying “Alexa” followed by what you want it to do. This hands-free access to Alexa will let you use the digital assistant to control the playback of your music, ask directions for wherever you’re going, and control your smart home devices even when you’re outside.

The Echo Buds aren’t all about Alexa though, as they also offer active noise cancellation that blocks external noise, so that you can focus on whatever you’re listening to. There’s also a Passthrough Mode, which lets you hear everything around you without requiring you to take the Echo Buds out of your ears.

Setting up the Echo Buds with your smartphone is a breeze with the Alexa app, which also offers a fit test tool to check if you’ve made the right choice among the wireless earbuds’ included eartips, as well as access to EQ settings to adjust their audio output. Amazon promises up to 5 hours of usage on a single charge, up to 15 hours with the juice from the charging case, and up to 2 hours of usage after just 15 minutes of quick charging.

If you want affordable but feature-packed wireless earbuds, you can’t go wrong with the second-generation Echo Buds, especially since they’re even cheaper with Amazon’s Prime Day discounts. They’re available at $40 off, bringing the price of the wireless earbuds down to just $80 from their original price of $120. Stocks won’t last long because of their popularity, so if you’re already looking forward to listening to your customized playlists and watching your favorite shows with the Echo Buds in your ears, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

