Landlines and VoIPs at home still help people across the country communicate with each other, even with the great improvements in mobile phone technology and services. If you wish to control your home phone using voice commands, an affordable option is the Echo Connect. You can get this phone adaptor on Amazon today for the discounted price of $20.

At its usual price of $35, the Echo Connect is a reasonably priced solution to enable Alexa on your landline. Amazon’s huge 43% price slash makes it even more affordable than it’s previous 30% discount. Hurry and order now while this deal is live.

Imagine being able to ask your mom for cooking instructions on the phone while you are using both hands to saute, or answer a call while you are holding the baby. All these are possible with the Amazon Echo Connect. This phone adaptor allows you to make and receive calls using voice commands by acting as a bridge from your home phone service to your Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Plus, and other Alexa-enabled devices.

Some of the people who benefit the most from this technology are the elderly and those with physical limitations. Several verified users on Amazon reported getting the Echo Connect to allow their family members freedom to make calls hands-free. For them, the peace of mind this phone adaptor brings is definitely worth the investment.

Setting up Amazon’s Echo Connect is fairly simple. You just need to plug it into your home phone jack and power it up. Once it is on, it will link to your Alexa devices through the Wi-Fi network. After syncing your contacts in the Alexa app, you can start enjoying hands-free home phone operation with just your voice.

The Echo Connect features a simple design that can match any interior. But you can also choose to store it if you want. This landline phone adapter is compact enough to fit most storage units found at home.

Get the helpful ability to make and answer calls on your home phone service with the Echo Connect. You can save $15 on this usually $35 smart home device when you buy it on Amazon today. Place your order now while stock is on hand.

