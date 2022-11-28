Get the Amazon Echo Dot for $15 for Cyber Monday 2022

Smart home technology once seemed like a gimmick to many, and while a lot of us may question the utility of internet-connected kitchen appliances, there’s no denying that gadgets like Amazon’s Echo smart speakers have become very popular. It doesn’t cost a lot to smarten up your home any more, either, so whether you’re just now dipping your feet into the smart home world or you’re looking to expand your existing smart home system, then you can grab the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot (normally $40) for a super-cheap $15 right now after a $25 discount.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)

Even if you’re uninitiated into the wide world of smart home tech, you’ve probably at least heard of Amazon’s Echo devices as well as the retailer’s AI smart helper, Amazon Alexa. You can now find Alexa in a wide range of smart home devices, from speakers and smart screens to smart TVs, and most smart home devices are also compatible with Alexa (meaning you can sync them up to something like Echo speaker and control it using Alexa). The third-gen Echo Dot is the smallest member of Amazon’s Echo family, and it’s also the cheapest entry point into the Alexa ecosystem.

The Amazon Echo Dot (third gen) was succeeded by the newer fourth-gen model; with that, Amazon ditched the puck-shaped design in favor of a larger ball-shaped frame. Thankfully, Amazon still sells and supports the third-gen Echo Dot, with Cyber Monday deals making it available for pocket money. Don’t let its small size fool you, though. In our review, we noted that Amazon really pumped up the sound quality for its third-gen Echo Dot, and found that this little speaker puts out impressive room-filling sound for something you can hold in the palm of your hand.

We also found the microphone to be good at picking up your voice, and regardless of how much you actually plan to take advantage of Alexa, you’ll find Amazon’s smart assistant to be helpful for a lot of things. You can ask questions, check the weather, add items to your shopping list, place orders on Amazon, call people on your contact list, and much more. If you have other Alexa-compatible smart home devices or plan to add any in the future, you can also use Alexa to access and control them using just your voice. And, of course, you can simply throw on some tunes when you want some background music.

The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is already affordable at its normal $40 price, but for Cyber Monday, Amazon and Best Buy both have this compact smart speaker on sale for a dirt cheap $15 after a 63% discount of $25.

