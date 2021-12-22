Echo Dots are insanely cheap at Amazon right now

If you are in the market for a new smart speaker, or even just some cool new tech to play with, a couple of models of the Amazon Echo Dot are seeing insanely low prices today at Amazon. While it’s not uncommon to see Amazon Echo deals, we think these are particularly worth pouncing on, as the super-popular third-generation and fourth-generation Echo Dot models can each be had for under $30. If you’re uncertain which of these deals may be right for you, explore our Amazon Echo Dot 3rd-gen vs. Echo Dot 4th-gen comparison, and read onward for details on these great deals at Amazon.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) — $20, was $40

The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is Amazon’s most compact smart speaker, and fits perfectly into small spaces. Certainly, it’s made to cram just about anywhere, but that doesn’t mean it sacrifices in terms of sound quality, which is improved greatly over previous generations, and sounds great in just about any space. The Echo Dot can be paired with a second Echo Dot for stereo sound, and with Alexa built right into the device, you can control your music with your voice. The Echo Dot comes with access to streaming services that include Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and Sirius XM, and it even allows for hands-free phone calls and smart-home control.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation) — $30, was $50

The fourth generation Amazon Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker. It offers all of the great features of previous Echo Dot models, and builds on them as well. Sound quality is even better than the third-generation Echo Dot, delivering crips vocals and balanced bass for a fuller sound experience. It interacts easily and conveniently with your smart-home setup, and can even be programmed for voice control to turn on lights, coffee makers, and other compatible smart devices. The Echo Dot is simple to set up and use, making it a great smart device for any level of tech enthusiast, and for anyone looking for an easier way to play their music and other content throughout the house.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations