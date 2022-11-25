 Skip to main content
You can buy an Amazon Echo Dot for $15 today, because Black Friday

It’s hard to keep track of all of the amazing Black Friday deals that are happening right now, but here’s one that you definitely won’t want to miss. Today at Best Buy, you can score a 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot for only $15, which is a truly impressive deal considering it’s originally priced at $40. Thanks to today’s Best Buy Black Friday deals, you can save $25, or more than 60%, on this must-have device for your smart home.

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of Amazon’s most popular smart home items, and it just so happens to make for an excellent stocking stuffer. The Echo Dot is a voice-controlled speaker that features Amazon’s signature voice assistant, Alexa. You can place them in multiple rooms all over your house, and all you have to do is ask for instant updates about the weather and the news, to play your favorite music, and for information about anything else you can search for on the internet. The more you ask your Dot, the more it will learn your speech patterns and adapt to your voice. You can also ask Echo to turn on your smart lamps, turn up your thermostat, or dim your lights in the evening while you get cozy on the couch.

When you buy an Amazon Echo Dot, you’ll receive four months of Amazon Music Unlimited absolutely free, which means that if you choose to give one as a gift, it really is the gift that keeps on giving. Once you’ve brought one home, don’t forget to check out our guide on how to factory reset an Echo Dot just in case you ever need to do a little troubleshooting.

If you’ve been considering picking up an Echo Dot (or two, or three …), today’s Amazon Echo Dot deal is definitely not one you want to miss. Originally priced at $40, you can bring home a 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot for only $15 today, saving you $25, or over 60%. If you wait too long to take advantage of this awesome deal, there’s a good chance it will either disappear or sell out completely.

