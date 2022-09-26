Hurry and get an Amazon Echo Dot for just $0.99

Get ready for some great deals, especially for Amazon owned-brand products. The recently announced Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, happening October 11 and 12, has a special Amazon Music Unlimited introductory offer that lets you buy a third-generation for just $0.99 when you also buy one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $9. And you don’t have to wait until October 11, because Amazon is dishing out a number of extra special Early Prime Early Access deals to start the party sooner. You can try to say “Early Prime Early Access deals” five times fast or just jump in and snag an Echo Dot for $0.99. The bundled cost is $10 for the month-long Amazon Music Unlimited membership at the regular $9 monthly price plus $0.99 for the Dot. Since the 3rd Gen Echo Dot’s regular price is $40 and a month of Amazon Music Unlimited costs $9, you save $39 with this deal. The Amazon Music Unlimited membership automatically renews for $9 a month unless you cancel before the month is up. The bottom line is, this deal is a great way to pick up a 3rd Gen Echo Dot on the cheap. But don’t delay because we don’t know how long this extra-early sale will last.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot

The 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot is an amazingly versatile digital device. It’s a smart speaker that responds to Amazon Alexa commands and questions. The Echo Dot also plays music and when it first arrived, our 3rd Gen Echo Dot review praised its impressive sound quality as a significant upgrade to the then-popular Echo Dot second generation. You can set up the 3rd Gen Echo Dot as a single speaker or pair it with a second unit to have stereo sound. The Echo Dot streams music from Amazon Music as well as other major streaming sources such as Apple Music, Spotify, and Sirius XM.

You can also use the 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot as a smart home control center, using Alexa voice commands to turn lights on and off, control smart thermostats, security systems, appliances, and much more, with literally thousands of Alexa-compatible devices. On your request, Alexa can use the Echo Dot to tell stories and jokes or to carry on an often-intriguing conversation with a bot. In addition, you can use the Echo Dot as a communications device, as both an in-home intercom and announcement system, and to call external phone numbers hands-free.

If you act soon, you can buy the 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot for just $0.99 during the Early Amazon Prime Early Access sale when you bundle it with a $9 one-month introductory membership to Amazon Music Unlimited. So, for your $10 purchase, you’ll get a 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot which usually costs $40, and a one-month, auto-renewing membership to Amazon Music Unlimited, one of the best streaming music sources, at its normal $9 a month price. That’s a $39 savings and the least expensive way to pick up an Amazon Echo Dot. You can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for a month and then cancel or continue the membership to enjoy ad-free music from Amazon’s ever-growing collection of 90 million songs.

Editors' Recommendations