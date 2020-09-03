Labor Day sales arrive early for the Amazon Echo Dot — now only $30

If you’re looking to upgrade to a smart home, now is your chance. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is on sale right now for just $30 as part of Amazon’s early Labor Day sales. With its low price, we’re positive this is one of the best Amazon Echo deals out there right now. You’ll want to snag this device as quickly as you can, who knows how long this product will stay in stock before it sells out at its discounted price.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a compact, easy-to-use smart speaker that can be used anywhere, no matter how small your space is. A clear upgrade from the second-generation Echo Dot, this speaker boasts a better-quality sound and can even be paired with a second Echo Dot to create a more stereo-like setup. Apart from a boost in speaker quality, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) has all the qualities from its older predecessors that make it a successful smart speaker. You can stream music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, or any other streaming service your heart desires. With voice assistance, you can also control not just your music but also your smart home by simply asking Alexa. All you have to do is buy an Alexa compatible device and you’ll be able to adjust your thermostat, lock your doors and even turn on or off your lights. For those of you that hate to leave your bed to turn off your lights at night– we’re looking at you.

If you’re looking for additional motivation to purchase this device you’ll be happy to know that the newer version has a fabric skin with four different colors to suit your aesthetic needs. Now you have a speaker that is not just affordable and has better sound clarity but also functions as home decor. If you’re worried about privacy, you can easily turn off the microphone with a touch of a button. With all these smart features, and currently valued at just $30, it will be hard to find a Labor Day sale that beats this. Head over to Amazon to purchase the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) in your color of choice now before stocks run out.

