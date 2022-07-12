Today's Best Echo Dot Kids Prime Day Deal

Prime Day 2022 has arrived, and everyone knows this is the best time of the year for sales on all things Amazon. Prime Day deals usually include heavy discounts on the best Alexa-enabled devices, including a killer Echo Dot Prime Day deal, and this year is no exception. Today, you can get the Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids with the Echo Glow for just $36. The Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids is typically priced at $90, and the Echo Glow is a $30 value, so the total on this Echo Dot Kids Prime Day deal.

If you’re already familiar with Amazon’s Echo Dot you know how useful it can be around the house. If you have an adult Echo already you may be wondering why you would need the Echo Dot Kids also. Keep reading to find out why this is a must-have gadget if you have small children.

Why you should buy the Echo Dot Kids and Glow Bundle

This Echo Dot Kids Prime Day deal is a must-have if you’re a parent. The Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids vs the Echo Dot (4th Gen) helps foster your child’s imagination by allowing kids to ask Alexa to play music, call family and friends, and read stories (all of which have been pre-approved, of course). The parental controls are simple to use and allow you to set daily time limits, review your child’s activity in the Amazon parent Dashboard, filter explicit songs, block shopping, and more. As with all Amazon devices, your family’s privacy is protected with a microphone off button and the ability to view, hear, or delete voice recordings, among other features.

Begin to teach kids responsibility without them knowing it by allowing them to set their own alarms and ask for help with their homework. This Echo Dot Kids Prime Day deal comes with the Echo Glow, ideal for alarms since it features a morning alarm that gradually gets brighter as wake-up time gets closer. The Echo Glow also has a Rainbow Timer that changes colors based on your set times. For example, green means dinner time is coming soon, and a color change indicates bedtime is near. The Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids provides hours of fun (and educational) content, and this deal comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, which features audiobooks from Audible, games, and more.

For added peace of mind, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids automatically filters explicit content, gives kid-friendly responses, and plays edited music. Parents also love the intercom feature that lets you announce that dinner is ready in every room with a compatible Echo device, especially since today is a great day for Prime Day Smart Home deals, too. Amazon Kids+ works across multiple devices, so your kids can access their content from their favorite Android or iOS device. Both the Echo Show Kids and Echo Glow are super simple to set up with a Wi-Fi connection, and once you set up a child profile, you’re good to go. Don’t forget to check out the other Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals as well — we keep them updated during the whole event.

