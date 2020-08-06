You can currently get an Amazon Echo Dot for only $1 — here’s how

Amazon loves to have sales on its Amazon Echo Dot every once in a while and it has just launched one of the better deals out there. Right now, you can buy an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for just 99 cents providing you choose to commit to a 2-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. And even better, a 2-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited costs just $19.98, making the whole deal a mere $20.97 for an Amazon Echo Dot and two months of great music. It’s the latest in a string of fantastic Amazon Echo deals.

The Amazon Echo Dot is a super simple device to set up and use. It offers better speaker quality than its predecessor, the Echo Dot (Gen 2), so it’s ideal for listening to music. You’re not limited to Amazon Music Unlimited either as you can use it to stream songs from Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and numerous others. Simply talk to Alexa and ask her to play your favorite songs and she will.

Alongside that, you can use the Amazon Echo Dot to control all your smart home devices. Via a simple voice command, you can turn the lights on, adjust your thermostat, lock doors and much more, all via this little speaker. All you need is an Alexa compatible device and that encompasses thousands of smart home devices with many of them being something you probably already own. You can also use Alexa to ask her questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, make calls, and more. She’s a great smart home assistant with the Amazon Echo Dot easily fitting into your home thanks to its small size.

Amazon Music Unlimited is just as great, giving you unlimited access to 60 million songs entirely ad-free. It’s simple to seek out your favorite tracks and albums via the service and we really won’t be surprised if you keep the subscription running past the first two months. If you do decide to cancel though, there’s no risk or commitment past the first two months. Simply remember to cancel via your Amazon account.

Whatever you decide to do with Amazon Music Unlimited, this is a great time to snap up an Amazon Echo Dot for a good price. For just $21, you can enjoy all the benefits of the speaker for life along with two months of great unlimited music. How could you resist? Amazon tends to only run these offers for a limited time so snap it up now while you still can.

