Amazon has some amazing Prime Day deals this year, and the brand has already started discounting some of its own devices with early Prime Day deals on Fire tablets and Echo speakers and displays. One of the best deals we’ve found is a Ring Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle. For only $70, the bundle includes the new 2020 Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Dot (3rd Gen). These devices would typically cost $150 without the sale, as the new Ring Video Doorbell retails for $100, and the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) retails for $50.

The 2020 Ring Video Doorbell lets you see, hear, and talk to your guests from anywhere, so you don’t have to get up to answer the door unless you want to. You get real-time alerts on your phone that tell you when someone comes to your door, and you can also customize motion settings and create motion zones. The 2020 Ring Video Doorbell boasts 1080p video, live view, night vision, and a built-in rechargeable battery. You can opt to hardwire the doorbell to your existing doorbell system or transformer for continuous charging provided it meets the compatibility requirements (8-24 VAC, 40VA max, 50/60Hz).

Compared to the previous model Ring Video Doorbell, the 2020 model has better motion detection, better audio, a better mounting setup for easier installation, and cleaner night vision. The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a mini version of Amazon’s Alexa-powered smart speaker. You can use the Echo Dot smart speaker to listen to music, control your smart home, and so much more. Amazon recently announced a 4th generation of its Echo Dot speaker, but the 3rd-gen model is still an excellent device.

The 2020 Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot (3rd Gen) are selling right now as a bundle for only $70. This represents a savings of more than 50% when compared to the retail prices on these products, as the Ring 2020 retails for $100 and the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) retails for $50. This is an amazing deal that provides you with a smart home speaker to control your devices, and a video doorbell for security and convenience. You can pick this bundle up right now while supplies last.

