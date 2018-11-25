Digital Trends
Pick up the all-new new Echo Dot for under $25 for Cyber Monday

Jacob Kienlen
When smart home technology first hit the market, it was anything but cheap. However, with companies like Amazon, Google, and Apple leading the charge, costs have dropped significantly in recent years. So significantly, in fact, that just about anyone can afford to turn their home into a smart home. Amazon, in particular, has been slashing prices on their flagship Echo devices left and right, with the steepest discounts going on for Cyber Monday.

So if you’re trying to start your smart home, you can pick up a deeply discounted Echo dot for less than $25 right now. These savings will be gone before you know it, so don’t miss your chance to save big.

All-new Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) — $24

best tech gifts under 50 echo dot 3rd gen image

Amazon released a slew of new smart devices this year, and even the most affordable echo received an upgrade. This all-new Echo Dot works as a fully functioning smart home hub, with Alexa ready to play music, answer questions, or interact with other smart devices. Though this brand new device is comparable to the Google Home Mini, the sheer number of devices that work with Amazon Alexa makes an Echo Dot a great option.

Normally priced at $50, this all-new 3rd generation Echo Dot is on sale for just $24. That’s a $26 discount that won’t last long.

Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation) — $20

amazon products fathers day sale echo dot second gen

Though the newest Echo Dot from the retail giant is deeply discounted, its predecessor is on sale for even less. This model is the lowest priced Echo device for the Amazon Cyber Week sale, and it’s an absolute steal. With Alexa-integration, it can act as a smart home hub or just an extra smart speaker for any room in your home. It can also connect to other Echo devices in your home for a fully integrated smart home experience.

Normally priced at $40, a $20 discount drops the price as low as $20 on Amazon. You can also bundle it with a TP-Link Smart Plug or a smart lighting kit for additional savings.

More Echo Devices on Sale

amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Amazon is offering more than just savings on it’s most affordable smart speaker. If you’re looking to complete your smart home with additional devices, like the Echo Show, there are plenty of Cyber Monday Echo deals to go around. Here’s a list of everything else on sale right now:

