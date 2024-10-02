 Skip to main content
It’s not even Prime Day yet, but nearly every model of Amazon Echo is on sale

With Amazon’s two-day October Prime Big Deal Days event (October 8-9) merely a week away, the markdowns have already started rolling in on much of Amazon’s top tech. As a matter of fact, while looking through Amazon deals, we came across four exciting promos you can take advantage of already!

Amazon Echo Pop — $18, was $40

Available in Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom, and Midnight Teal, the Echo Pop is Amazon’s most budget-friendly smart speaker. Small enough to fit in just about any room, this bite-sized companion is perfect for bedside tables and kitchen countertops. With Alexa at the helm, you’ll be able to stream music, control smart home devices, ask questions, check on Amazon deliveries, and more.

Do keep in mind that the Echo Pop isn’t going to deliver the kind of pulse-pounding audio you’ll hear from higher-priced Amazon speakers or from the tweeter and woofers you’ll find on these best Bluetooth speaker deals.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022) — $23, was $50

Want bigger, room-filling sound from an Amazon smart speaker? That’s where the Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022) comes into play. Thanks to its powerful front-firing speaker, the Dot delivers the decibels with improved treble and bass. You’ll also be able to use the Echo Dot for motion and temperature detection. When triggered, Alexa will ping your devices with an alert to let you know something is amiss.

This version of the Dot (along with the Echo Pop) can even be used as an Eero Wi-Fi repeater (other Eero hardware required). And as for colors, the fifth-gen Dot is available in Charcoal, Deep Blue Sea, and Glacier White.

Amazon Echo Spot — $45, was $80

The Echo Spot is a great way to start your day, end your day, or soothe you to sleep for an afternoon nap. Equipped with the same 1.73-inch front-firing speaker as the Echo Dot (5th Gen), the Spot also has a 2.83-inch screen (320 x 240 resolution) that displays time, weather, song titles, and other Alexa-powered visuals.

Use it as your everyday alarm clock that recites news headlines when you wake up, or ask Alexa to lower the temperature. These automations and more are made possible by Alexa Routines, which are simple to make in the Alexa app.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023) — $50, was $90

How about an Alexa-powered smart display? The latest edition of the Echo Show 5 features a refined 5.5-inch touchscreen that displays everything from local weather to news headlines, daily reminders, and even your favorite Amazon Prime Video shows and movies. You’ll also be able to stream music from services like Amazon Music and Spotify.

What else can you use the screen for? Family photos, for one, as well as smart home controls. Certain devices (like smart lights and smart thermostats) can be raised or lowered via touchscreen, and the built-in camera allows you to take video calls.

Amazon Prime Day deals are going to be the talk of the town over the next several days, and we’re all about the huge savings! Score a discount on many Amazon Echo products when you shop today, and be sure to take a look at some of the other Amazon Echo deals we’ve had our eyes on.

