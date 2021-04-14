Amazon dropped the new Echo Show 10 price by $50 today!

If you’re looking for a great smart home speaker or smart home display that can totally change how you operate your household, you’ll want to check out these Amazon Echo deals. At the same time, Amazon has dropped the price of its newest third-generation Echo Show 10, offering $50 off. It’s down to $200 at Amazon, a 20% drop from its regular price of $250. You won’t believe the smart home versatility you can achieve with the Amazon Echo Show 10, and at this price, it’s a no-brainer.

Our reviewers called the new Echo Show 10 a “true home command center” because of its unparalleled ability to run your home. It’s a smart home hub that offers a screen that moves (so it’s always in your line of sight) and effectively acts as a security camera, with top-tier audio performance that will blow you away. We loved previous versions of the Echo Show because they achieved a perfect balance between size, performance, and price. The Echo Show 10 loses none of those elements and adds some amazing features.

Foremost among these is the panning technology. Amazon has added a motor that allows the 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 touchscreen to rotate 360 degrees, giving you a sightline to your smart display no matter where you’ve set it up. It moves to accommodate you, keeping your streaming videos or whatever you might be watching, along with its near-perfect sound, right where you need them. Amazon has adapted its 13-megapixel camera to this technology as well, so no matter where you move in the room during your video calls, the camera will keep you right in the center of the frame — perfect for work and social calls alike!

The additional benefit here — and it’s a major one — is that this technology turns the Echo Show 10 into a kind of security camera that allows you to keep tabs on whatever is happening in your home.

Of course, as with other Echo Show devices, you have nearly endless access to your favorite television shows, movies, and music. Just ask Alexa, and within seconds you can be listening to Spotify or podcasts or watching Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or tons of other streaming apps. It gives you the ability to cook along with recipes, acts as a digital photo frame for your favorite memories, and provides built-in privacy layers so that no one, not even Amazon, can interfere with your personal data or privacy. Honestly, there isn’t much the Echo Show 10 cannot do.

It’s an exciting time for smart speakers and smart displays, and Amazon is leading the charge. Right now, you can get $50 off the brand-new Amazon Echo Show 10. It’s just $200 at Amazon, down from its regular price of $250. You get a smart speaker, smart display, security, and so much more for an incredibly low price. Don’t let this get away.

