Today's Best Amazon Echo Show 15 Prime Day Deal

Amazon Echo Show 15 just got its first big price cut — save $70

Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo Show 15 hanging horizontally on the wall in a kitchen.

Now is a good time to make the most of Prime Day smart home deals that give you huge discounts on gadgets like robot vacuums, smart lights and plugs, and Echo speakers and displays. The Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals this year are some of the best yet, and Amazon is even discounting its newest devices. The Amazon Echo Show 15 is on sale for $180, which is $70 off its original price of $250. This Amazon Echo Show 15 Prime Day deal represents a .

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Show 15

Echo devices make life easier because they provide a ready-to-go virtual assistant at the sound of a voice command. If you’ve only owned smart speakers and never owned an Echo Show display, we’re here to tell you that having a screen makes a big difference.

In addition to all of the features and neat tricks you can perform with an Echo Speaker like the Echo Dot (think music, news, games, Alexa Guard, smart home control, translations, and more), the screen makes it possible for you to see recipes and follow along. You can also watch shows and videos, make video calls, and view your security camera and video doorbell feeds.

The Echo Show 15 is ideal for families and those who want to a large, yet inconspicuous device. It’s much bigger than its predecessors like the Show 10, with a huge 15.6-inch HD display. But it’s designed to be mounted on a wall, and the photo frame feature makes it look like a piece of artwork when you’re not using the Show 15. You can hang it on the wall and switch between landscape or portrait mode using a hook and unhook system, or you can mount it on a flat surface using a tilt stand (sold separately) or under-cabinet mount (also sold separately).

Each member of your family can have their own visual ID, allowing the Show 15 to produce the right information for the right person. Since the screen is so large, the bigger Show also has widgets you can customize on the main screen for easy access to your calendar, to-do list, weather, shopping lists, and more.

The Amazon Echo Show 15 Prime Day deal provides a newer model at a large discount, which is something to take advantage of. We often see the best Prime Day deals on older models, and not such a major reduction on an item like the Show 15.

