This is the best Prime Day Echo Show 5 deal we’ve seen this year

Echo Show 5

It’s time once again for Prime Day deals. Every year, Prime Days offer the best opportunity to purchase the retailer’s smart speakers and smart displays, which are powered by the massively popular digital assistant Alexa. This year, the discounts are even more attractive, with the Amazon Echo Show 5 available at $35 off, lowering the smart display’s price to just $45 from its original price of $80. This deal went live today, and will only stay live until Tuesday, June 22.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 appears in Digital Trends’ best smart displays of 2021 as the best budget smart display, as it’s cheaper than the other options offered by Amazon. However, for its price, it still offers a lot of features, including making video calls, controlling your other smart home devices, watching videos, and asking questions to Alexa.

The 5.5-inch display of the Amazon Echo Show 5 is big and clear enough to function as a clock in your bedroom, for you to watch the steps of the recipes in the kitchen, and to see what else is happening around the house from your home office, among other places where the smart display can be placed. Other things that you can do with the device include updating your to-do lists, call other Amazon Echo Show 5 displays that are in other rooms, and customizing its home screen with your choice of backgrounds, photos, and information.

The design of the Amazon Echo Show 5 is simple but practical, as its curves make it look stylish on any surface, while a rubberized base keeps it in place. For those who are worried about their privacy, the smart display also comes with a camera shutter that slides across the lens. The shutter doesn’t interfere with the ability to talk to Alexa or call family members.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is a compact but feature-packed smart display that will prove to be a valuable addition to any home. With Amazon’s Prime Day offer, you can purchase the smart home device with a $35 discount, bringing its price down to just $45 from its original price of $80. This means that you can even buy multiples of the smart display to place in different rooms around the house. However, you need to hurry as stocks of the Amazon Echo Show 5 won’t last long. Click the Buy Now button as soon as you can.

