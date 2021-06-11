Prime Day isn’t for a few weeks, but Amazon is getting ahead of its own big day, offering early discounts to go with these Amazon Echo deals. In fact, if you shop today, you can score $30 off an Echo Show 5. The first-generation Echo smart display with Alexa is down $50, a dramatic discount from its regular price of $80. It’s hard to find a deal on an Amazon Show better than this early Prime Day deal — don’t let it pass you by.

Our reviewers were impressed by a good number of features of the Amazon Echo Show 5, but what really got their attention was its privacy settings. Amazon realized that with a screen in your kitchen, or by your bedside, customers might worry about being spied on, so they’ve made it so that it’s easy to set your Amazon Echo Show 5’s privacy settings so that it’s never collecting your data. That’s just one of the many ways this device excels.

The Echo Show 5 can act as both an entertainment hub and a smart hub, with all the action taking place in its 5.5-inch smart display. Its design is subtle, yet images could not be clearer. If you think having an efficient interactive screen on hand might be helpful, consider the amount of time you’ve spent this year on video calls with friends, family, and colleagues. This device makes those calls easier and more fun than ever (and unlike Facebook’s two-way screen, you don’t need specific accounts to use it). It’s a fun and easy way to connect, get work done, as well as manage your daily schedule. You can set alarms, check in with daily news briefs, watch trailers, and get other updates from your Echo Show 5. Want to know the weather? Just ask.

Naturally, it works with Alexa, making the Echo Show 5 a visual connection to your entire smart home. You can set up and program viewing on your smart TV, manage your lighting, and control your home’s temperature (and anything else plugged into smart plugs). You can also ask it to retrieve your favorite podcasts or tune in to the radio. And maybe its handiest feature: Using the Echo Show 5, it’s never been easier to send photos and videos to your friends and family. Its looks are smart, too. It’s subtly designed, so you can pick your own clock face to match the decor of a given room or your mood. And it works as a digital frame for your favorite photos and videos as well.

This is a device that improves your smart home in both looks and operation.

Prime Day always means great savings, but get ahead of the line with this deal to get $30 off an Amazon Echo Show 5. This smart display makes everything — from video calls to calling up podcasts — easy and efficient. Right now, you can get it in an early Prime Day sale for only $50, a tremendous discount from its regular price of $80. Don’t wait on this deal.

