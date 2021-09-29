Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Now that the latest version of the Echo Show has been announced, the older models are getting huge markdowns. The wall-mounted Amazon Echo Show 15 was announced during Amazon’s annual Fall Showcase and offers the system’s largest and best display yet. Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $45, marked down from its regular price of $80 for a savings of $35. Prime members get free delivery and returns when they order online.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is an essential smart home upgrade. Featuring a compact 5.5-inch smart display with touchscreen capabilities, this smart home assistant will help you get it all done. Use this smart home assistant to read recipes while you cook, check your calendar, and set timers and alarms. You can view movie trailers, TV shows, or the news or other programs, as well as stream music or your favorite podcasts. Use Alexa and voice control to control your home’s thermostat, lighting, security cameras, and other smart home integrations.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 can also be used to make and receive both voice and video calls. Turn the home screen into a digital photo album to display a slideshow of your favorite photos. Prime members get unlimited photo storage on their Echo Show. This home assistant features high levels of personal security, including options to let you turn the camera and mic off when not in use. Complete your smart home setup when you bring home the Amazon Echo Show 5 today.

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your smart home tech. Since the Amazon Echo Show 15 was announced at the Amazon Fall 2021 Showcase Event, you can now get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $45. That’s a savings of $35 off the regularly marked price of $80. Need even more smart home upgrades? Check out the best smart home devices of 2021 to see what else you might be missing.

