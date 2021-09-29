  1. Deals
Amazon announced a new Echo Show, so the old models are super cheap

Now that the latest version of the Echo Show has been announced, the older models are getting huge markdowns. The wall-mounted Amazon Echo Show 15 was announced during Amazon’s annual Fall Showcase and offers the system’s largest and best display yet. Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $45, marked down from its regular price of $80 for a savings of $35. Prime members get free delivery and returns when they order online.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is an essential smart home upgrade. Featuring a compact 5.5-inch smart display with touchscreen capabilities, this smart home assistant will help you get it all done. Use this smart home assistant to read recipes while you cook, check your calendar, and set timers and alarms. You can view movie trailers, TV shows, or the news or other programs, as well as stream music or your favorite podcasts. Use Alexa and voice control to control your home’s thermostat, lighting, security cameras, and other smart home integrations.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 can also be used to make and receive both voice and video calls. Turn the home screen into a digital photo album to display a slideshow of your favorite photos. Prime members get unlimited photo storage on their Echo Show. This home assistant features high levels of personal security, including options to let you turn the camera and mic off when not in use. Complete your smart home setup when you bring home the Amazon Echo Show 5 today.

There’s never been a better time to upgrade your smart home tech. Since the Amazon Echo Show 15 was announced at the Amazon Fall 2021 Showcase Event, you can now get the Amazon Echo Show 5 for just $45. That’s a savings of $35 off the regularly marked price of $80. Need even more smart home upgrades? Check out the best smart home devices of 2021 to see what else you might be missing.

More Amazon Echo Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great Amazon Echo deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$80 $115
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstand's Echo Show. more
Echo Show 5

$45 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behaves like any other smart Alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc. more
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release, 2 pack)

$90 $100
The latest version Alexa-compatible smart speaker has a new round shape, better music sound, and improved voice recognition. This device can serve as the base for an entire household of smart devices. more
Echo Show 5 with All-New Blink Outdoor 3-Camera Security System

$295 $330
Make controlling your smart home more convenient and efficient with the Echo Show 5. It even comes bundled with a Blink camera system for additional security. more
Amazon Echo (4th Gen), 2-pack

$180 $200
Pre-order a pair of the latest generation Amazon Echo. Now with a new spherical design, the Echo include a built-in Zigbee hub, a temperature sensor, and more powerful speakers than earlier models. more
Echo Show 5 with Adjustable Stand and Amazon Smart Plug

$85 $135
Add a whole new layer of convenience to your life with this Echo Show 5 bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug for universal voice-powered ease in any room of your choosing. more
