Amazon’s superb Echo Studio speaker is just $155 for Cyber Monday

John Alexander
By
Amazon Echo Studio Alexa Smart Speaker on a table.
Amazon

Thanksgiving has begun to feel like a distant memory as Cyber Monday deals have fully kicked off. Let’s get you started on the right path toward the best bargains with this deal from Best Buy, which is offering an Amazon Echo Studio for just $155. It normally sells for $200, but Best Buy has cut the price by $45 for the online shopping holiday. This is a rate typically reserved for holidays, so it could very well be your last chance to grab a decently priced Amazon Echo Studio this year.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Studio

Why buy? Long-standing greatness. In our initial Amazon Echo Studio review, we noted that it was the best Echo speaker yet and that the Amazon Echo Studio’s 360-degree Dolby Atmos audio gave our reviewer chills. That review was two years ago. Where do more recent assessments place the Amazon Echo Studio? Still quite favorably. Our recent writeup on the best Amazon Alexa smart speakers ranks the Amazon Echo Studio as the best Alexa speaker for audiophiles due to its “class-leading bass” and effective soundstage.

At a more up-close glance, the first thing that stands out about the Amazon Echo Studio is the open slot around the bottom third of the device. This is to let out bass, produced by the 5.25-inch woofer, the lowest of the five directional speakers within its cylindrical casing. The device will (automatically) analyze your room’s acoustics to get the balance right. And when you’re done listening, you’ve still got full smart control of Alexa.

If you’ve got the right person in mind (it could be you) that needs speakers and is pretty deep into the Alexa smart home ecosystem, this is the time to buy a Amazon Echo Studio. As part of Best Buy’s sale, you can get one right now for just $155, which is $45 off of the usual $200 price. It’s also worth noting that Best Buy has enacted its Extended Holiday Return Period, so you can buy today and not have to make a final decision about keeping it until January 14. With low risk like this, now is the time to buy.

