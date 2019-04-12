Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon slashes the price of the Ecovacs Deebot 901 robot vacuum for one day

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon took a dramatic price cut for its Deal of the Day on the Alexa-compatible Ecovacs Deebot 901 robot vacuum cleaner. When Digital Trends reviewed the premium-level Deebot 901 smart vacuum, the reviewer gave it high marks for room mapping support, virtual boundaries, and voice response with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum is also on sale. The Deebot N79S doesn’t have the 9o1’s mapping and virtual boundaries, but the N79S responds to Amazon Alexa voice commands and the Ecovacs app. Last fall I bought a Deebot N79S, and my wife and I are extremely pleased with its floor-cleaning capabilities.

These two Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums are both on the Digital Trends Best Robot Vacuums for 2019 shortlist. With two Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums on sale on Amazon, both Alexa compatible, you have an opportunity to choose between a highly functional base model or a premium model. Both Deebots are benefiting from deep price cuts, although the high-end Deebot 901 sale price is only good for one day. Whether you’re buying for your own home, shopping for Mother’s Day, or looking for a killer wedding gift, these two deals can help you save up to $235.

Ecovacs Deebot 901 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Smart Navigation 3.0 — $235 off

1 of 5
Ecovacs Deebot 901 review
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends
Ecovacs Deebot 901 review
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends
Ecovacs Deebot 901 review
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends
Ecovacs Deebot 901 review
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends
Ecovacs Deebot 901 review
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

Rated “Best for Pets” in the Digital Trends Best Robot Vacuums for 2019, the Ecovacs Deebot 901 scored high in smart mapping in our testing. Accurate mapping helps the robot vac avoid collisions while it chooses the most efficient path to clean your rooms. The Deebot 901 has the Ecovacs third-generation navigation technology aided by laser sensors. This model is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home and also has a unique voice-reporting feature that informs of you its progress while cleaning.

Normally priced at $500, the Deebot 901 is just $265 on Amazon for today only. If you want a premium robot vacuum that works with Alexa or Google Home, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this awesome price.

Ecovacs Deebot N79S Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Max Power Suction — $110 off

1 of 4
amazon roomba robot vacuums on sale ecovacs deebot
last day to save 130 on a robot vacuum cleaner deebot
best robot vacuums ecovacs deebot n79
iRobot Roomba deals

The second Ecovacs model on the Digital Trends Best Robot Vacuums of 2019, the Deebot N79S scored as the best budget model. I bought a Deebot N79S as a surprise house gift for Christmas last year, and my wife calls it, “The best gift ever.” We’ve been using it every week for almost four months to clean the floors of our home and are happy to turn over that chore to a robotic assistant.

While it’s considered a “budget” robot vacuum, the Deebot N79S is Alexa compatible and responds to voice commands to start and stop cleaning and return to its charger. In addition to Auto mode, in which the Deebot cleans the whole house, more targeted Single Room and Spot Cleaning modes are handy. We have a large dog and have been particularly impressed with the Spot Cleaning mode for cleaning up when she charges into the house with muddy feet.

Usually $300, the Ecovacs Deebot N79S is on sale for $190. If you’re looking for a powerful robot vacuum and don’t need features like virtual mapping and selective area cleaning, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in April 2019
amazon shark ion f80 stick vac deal of the day duo clean 750 x 500
Deals

Amazon knocks half off the price of Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vac

Amazon sliced its price for the Shark ION F80 lightweight cordless stick vacuum. An Amazon Deal of the Day, the Shark ION F80 includes two rechargeable batteries and charger. Act today to get the Shark ION F80 for under half the list price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a MicroSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo smash bros ultmate e3 2018 super ultimate 9
Deals

Retailers offer rare deal on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch

Various retailers have cut the price of Nintendo's fastest-selling game of all time. If you haven't grabbed Super Smash Bro. Ultimate yet, you can do so right now while this rare discount is available in stores and online.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
walmart instant pot lux60 deal 6 in 1 black stainless steel
Deals

Walmart chops the price of the Instant Pot LUX60 black stainless steel 6-in-1

Walmart cut more than a third off the price on the 6-quart Instant Pot LUX60 6-in-1 multi-use programmable cooker. The perfect size for families, the LUX60 is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer.
Posted By Bruce Brown
wayfair way day sale event
Deals

Wayfair’s Way Day sale drops prices on appliances, robot vacuums, and more

Wayfair has extended its annual Way Day sale to 36 hours. It officially starts today, April 10 and ends on April 11 at 11:59 p.m. E.T. Shop steep savings of up to 80% off can be found across Wayfair's kitchen appliances, vacuums…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord-cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to broadcasting restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, you’re in luck: The world’s biggest MMA promotion has joined with ESPN to bring the action…
Posted By Lucas Coll
waterproof portable speakers
Deals

Pick up an affordable waterproof Bluetooth speaker for under $30 at Amazon

The best Bluetooth speakers can get pretty expensive. You don’t have to pay out the nose for a good waterproof speaker, though; we’ve rounded up a handful of the top-rated cheap waterproof portable speakers on Amazon, most of which ring…
Posted By Lucas Coll
HP stock photo of 2018 Spectre x360 laptop
Deals

HP’s flash sale includes a $350 discount on this 2018 HP Spectre x360 laptop

HP is having a flash sale and the laptop manufacturer is offering its 2018 Spectre x360 laptop at a $350 discount for a limited time. The laptop comes with a 13-inch touch display, 256GB of SSD storage, and a fingerprint reader.
Posted By Anita George
watch ufc 236 holloway vs poirier 2 with espn plus max
Deals

UFC 236: How to watch Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier with ESPN+ pay-per-view

One of the most highly anticipatedpay-per-view events of the year is happening this Saturday, April 13. You can get exclusive access to this fight through ESPN Plus, with a discount for new subscribers.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in April 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
irobot roomba 870 vacuuming robot dtdeals
Deals

Walmart Spring Sale drops prices on Apple Watch, Roombas, Instant Pots, and more

Walmart has huge savings on cleaning electronics, kitchen appliances, and smartwatches. Whether you're reorganizing your kitchen or looking for the best deal on a fitness tracker or a Roomba, Walmart is your one stop shop.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Smartwatch deal: The Apple Watch Series 3 just dropped to $199

Now’s a perfect time to grab the last-gen (but still awesome) Apple Watch Series 3. It's a great wearable for those looking to hop into the world of smartwatches, and this limited-time deal makes the Series 3 even more attractive.
Posted By Lucas Coll
hp spectre envy laptops 4th of july sale 17 2 1000x561
Deals

HP flash sale drops price cuts on Spectre x360 and Envy laptops

With this huge HP flash sale going on right now, it's a great time to pick up a high-quality laptop at an affordable price. Find savings on the Spectre x360 2-in-1, HP Envy laptops, and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon ring smart lighting pre order deals spotlight white starter kit 2 pack bundle with 4 pathlights 013
Deals

Amazon drops pre-order prices for Alexa-compatible Ring Smart Light starter kit

Amazon dropped the prices for Ring Smart Light Starter Kit bundles a week before the lights start shipping. Smart security cameras and lights turn on automatically and alert homeowners to visitors or intruders.
Posted By Bruce Brown