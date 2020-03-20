America’s kids are stuck at home. The isolation from school and friends puts a strain on children and their parents. So, how do you keep them entertained when you’re trying to get some work done? If you don’t want to slump them in front of a telly and hand them the remote and would rather take the safer, more educational approach, consider picking up an Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition or Kindle Kids Edition. — both of which are on sale with as much as $40 off right now.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet — $60, was $100

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition comes with a one-year free subscription to Amazon’s FreeTime Unlimited. FreeTime Unlimited gives kids access to age-appropriate apps, games, books, videos, and audiobooks. Your kids can also enjoy and learn from educational content on the tablet from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Parental controls let you set time limits, create educational goals, and, with the Learn First feature, restrict access to cartoons and games until your child achieves the educational goal you selected.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition runs for up to seven hours per battery charge and can access curated content via Wi-Fi or local storage in the tablet’s memory or on a Micro-SD card you provide with up to 512GB of content. A two-year worry-free guarantee watches over it, so it takes a tumble, you can send it to Amazon for a free replacement.

Normally priced at $100, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition is just $60 right now. If you want a fully featured entertainment and educational resource for your child, this is a great opportunity to save.

Kindle Kids Edition — $80, was $110

The Kindle Kids Edition is a book reader’s delight for kids ages seven and older. It has a 6-inch diagonal glare-free black and white screen and can hold more than a thousand books in its 8GB of storage. The Kindle Kids Edition includes a one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited that gives kids access to thousands of age-appropriate titles, from The Boxcar Children to Harry Potter. Help your child read better with an integrated Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise reference feature. A single battery charge can last up to four weeks.

Is your kid clumsy or rowdy? No worries, because the Kindle Kids Edition comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee – if it breaks, send it back, and Amazon will send out new one, free of charge.

Usually $110, the Kindle Kids Edition is just $80 during this sale. If your kids are enthusiastic readers, this purpose-built tablet is a distraction-free treasure trove and a super deal at this attractive price.

Rather deck out your current smartphone or tablet with some kid-safe entertainment? You can currently snag a three-month Amazon FreeTime Unlimited subscription for only $1.

