Who has time in December to hunt for an excellent deal on a new tablet? We’ve found one of the best tablet deals out there, so you can grab it and get back to preparing for the holidays. You can pick up the latest Amazon Fire 7 (2022) tablet for just $45 right now at Best Buy, down from $60. That’s a saving of $15 off the regular price, which you could spend on apps, movies, or games to play on your shiny new device. We’ve seen deals like this sell out fast before, so hesitate, and you could miss out. Grab this deal right now if you want it at this price — and it’ll arrive by December 10!

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire 7 (2022) tablet

A fully-fledged Android tablet for under $50 sounds unlikely, but the Amazon Fire 7 (2022) tablet is surprisingly efficient at what it does best: carrying out simple tasks and streaming media. If you’re after a tablet for productivity, there are better deals out there, but for anybody looking to binge Netflix shows, play casual games, or browse the web, this little device ticks a lot of boxes.

Improving upon its predecessor in almost every way, the latest Amazon Fire 7 (2022) features a 7-inch screen with 1,024 x 600 resolution. It’s not the greatest screen around, but its compact size is ideal for watching videos or accessing your favorite apps. Under the hood, the MediaTek processor can handle most simple tasks, including casual word and puzzle games, and runs Amazon’s Fire OS 8 interface (based on Android 11). This does mean that you’ll need to buy apps from the Amazon Appstore, as there’s no Google Play Store access, but most first-party Amazon apps run well, and you can even use Alexa to find what you’re looking for or set reminders or timers. The rear and front-facing 2MP cameras are fine for quick snaps — but you’re unlikely to use either often on an entry-level tablet like this.

Battery life is perhaps the Fire 7 tablet’s most impressive aspect, though. We got over 10 hours of video streaming on a single charge, with some juice left in the tank, in our tests, ensuring it’s a solid device to take with you while traveling. Charging is a bit on the slow side, taking around four hours to reach a full charge, but with such outstanding battery life, that’s a small price to pay.

With Amazon Kids, it’s easy to access parental controls when younger children are using this tablet, and you can even subscribe to Amazon Kids+ for thousands of books, games, apps, songs, and more.

The Amazon Fire 7 (2022) tablet one of the best cheap tablets around, and with this deal you’re getting it for just $45, saving $15 off the usual price of $60. That’s the kind of deal we like to see, and at this price, it’s sure to fly off the shelves. With no guarantee this deal will still be around tomorrow, add it to your basket and check out now to get it by December 10.

