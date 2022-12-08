 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Latest Amazon Fire 7 tablet is $45, with delivery by December 10

Paula Beaton
By
A woman reads Where the Crawdad Sings on an Amazon Fire 7 Tablet.

Who has time in December to hunt for an excellent deal on a new tablet? We’ve found one of the best tablet deals out there, so you can grab it and get back to preparing for the holidays. You can pick up the latest Amazon Fire 7 (2022) tablet for just $45 right now at Best Buy, down from $60. That’s a saving of $15 off the regular price, which you could spend on apps, movies, or games to play on your shiny new device. We’ve seen deals like this sell out fast before, so hesitate, and you could miss out. Grab this deal right now if you want it at this price — and it’ll arrive by December 10!

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire 7 (2022) tablet

A fully-fledged Android tablet for under $50 sounds unlikely, but the Amazon Fire 7 (2022) tablet is surprisingly efficient at what it does best: carrying out simple tasks and streaming media. If you’re after a tablet for productivity, there are better deals out there, but for anybody looking to binge Netflix shows, play casual games, or browse the web, this little device ticks a lot of boxes.

Improving upon its predecessor in almost every way, the latest Amazon Fire 7 (2022) features a 7-inch screen with 1,024 x 600 resolution. It’s not the greatest screen around, but its compact size is ideal for watching videos or accessing your favorite apps. Under the hood, the MediaTek processor can handle most simple tasks, including casual word and puzzle games, and runs Amazon’s Fire OS 8 interface (based on Android 11). This does mean that you’ll need to buy apps from the Amazon Appstore, as there’s no Google Play Store access, but most first-party Amazon apps run well, and you can even use Alexa to find what you’re looking for or set reminders or timers. The rear and front-facing 2MP cameras are fine for quick snaps — but you’re unlikely to use either often on an entry-level tablet like this.

Related

Battery life is perhaps the Fire 7 tablet’s most impressive aspect, though. We got over 10 hours of video streaming on a single charge, with some juice left in the tank, in our tests, ensuring it’s a solid device to take with you while traveling. Charging is a bit on the slow side, taking around four hours to reach a full charge, but with such outstanding battery life, that’s a small price to pay.

With Amazon Kids, it’s easy to access parental controls when younger children are using this tablet, and you can even subscribe to Amazon Kids+ for thousands of books, games, apps, songs, and more.

The Amazon Fire 7 (2022) tablet one of the best cheap tablets around, and with this deal you’re getting it for just $45, saving $15 off the usual price of $60. That’s the kind of deal we like to see, and at this price, it’s sure to fly off the shelves. With no guarantee this deal will still be around tomorrow, add it to your basket and check out now to get it by December 10.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Save $70 on the Fitbit Versa 4 when you buy it today
fitbit versa 4 deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle
MacBook Air (M1) is $199 off, with delivery in time for the holidays
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.
This massive 17-inch Chromebook is under $200 at Best Buy
acer chromebook 15 asus a202 dell 3100 hp 14a g5 deals amazon best buy pre memorial day sales review herofull 768x479 c
Get this Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti for $550 today
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i
France vs Poland live stream: watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
England vs Senegal live stream: watch the game for free
FIFA World Cup on Tubi.
Looking for a big TV? This 75-inch TCL is $500 at Best Buy
TCL R1 Roku TV-Ready wireless soundbar.
1-day flash sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $400
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
This 38-inch curved Alienware monitor is $450 off (51% claimed)
alienware legend design aurora r9 desktop monitor2
Save up to $350 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Japan vs Croatia live stream: watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
There’s a big sale happening at Best Buy — here are the best deals
Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.