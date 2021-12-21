Amazon is having a surprise FLASH SALE on Fire HD tablets

Work, education, and daily life are becoming increasingly mobile, and the tech deals to accommodate these lifestyles are led by Amazon, which is having a surprise flash sale on its extremely popular Fire tablets. Massive discounts are being offered on several Fire models, and free shipping is included. Whether you’re a smartphone user looking to increase your mobile screen real estate or a laptop user looking to create some extra space in your backpack, these Amazon Fire tablet deals are some of the best tablet deals you’ll find.

Amazon Fire 7 — $35, was $50

The Amazon Fire 7 is Amazon’s entry-level tablet, and makes a great companion for anybody who spends a lot of time browsing the web and getting comfortable with an ebook. It sports a 7-inch screen in a very portable frame, but still packs a punch with a quad-core processor for anybody looking to do some gaming or watch movies on the go. The Fire 7 has front and rear-facing cameras, ensuring you’ll never miss a selfie, Instagram photo, or video chat. If a good weekend binge watch is what brings you in search of a tablet, the Fire 7 allows up to seven hours of battery life, as well as access to streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, and others. The Fire 7 is Amazon’s most affordable tablet option, and is only $35 today.

Amazon Fire HD 8 — $55, was $90

Another affordable option for tablet-seekers is the Amazon Fire HD 8, which brings an 8-inch screen as well as up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. This is perhaps a more fitting option than the Fire 7 for professionals, creators, adventurers, and others who plan to do lots of mobile computing away from an outlet. The Fire HD 8 also introduces a USB-C port to the Fire lineup, allowing for faster charge times, as well as the ability to connect external devices. Another great feature of the entire Amazon Fire lineup is its compatibility with Amazon Alexa, which brings voice commands to your tablet experience. It’s not often you find a top-notch tablet for under $100, and the Amazon Fire HD 8 is close to half that price with this flash sale today.

Amazon Fire HD 10 — $140, was $190

The Amazon Fire 10 is the newest model in the Amazon Fire tablet lineup, and it brings a lot more power and versatility than most tablets out there. Not only is it a great tablet for content creators and working professionals but it’s also one of the best tablets for small businesses. The Amazon Fire HD 10 is super fast and responsive with an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, and it manages to push out all of that power and still maintain a long-lasting 12-hour battery life. Apps like Zoom fit nicely with the Fire HD 10, as the 10-inch 1080p display is perfect for video conferencing and chats. Content looks great on the Fire HD 10, whether you’re creating it or consuming it, and it looks even better for only $140 as part of this Amazon flash sale.

