This Amazon Fire tablet is at its lowest price ever during Prime Day deals

Have you been looking for a great deal on a tablet? As part of Amazon’s savings event, we’ve been seeing a lot of awesome Prime Day tablet deals, and we felt this one needed some extra attention: For a limited time, you can take home the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for only $75. Normally priced at $140, that’s a $65 savings you can put towards accessories like a screen shield and protective case. Previously, the HD 10’s cheapest price was $80, so consider that extra $15 discount a special Prime Day bonus!

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10

The Fire HD 10 is a perfect mobile device for streaming movies and TV shows, checking emails, using social media, taking notes, and other light applications. As much as we’d like to say this is the best tablet for video editing and gaming, the HD 10 is really meant for a more casual user, and that’s A-okay! 

With 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, you can expect zippy web performance, fast-loading animations, and enough of a byte trove to store your favorite photos, music, and compatible documents. We’re also amazed at the kind of picture the HD 10 delivers. With its 1080p Full HD touchscreen leading the charge, the HD 10 produces bright and colorful imagery, and holds up pretty well against glare. 

We’re also big fans of the 5MP front-facing camera, which can be used for video conferencing platforms like Zoom. And not to worry about battery life: On a full charge, the HD 10 should last up to 13 hours under normal usage conditions.

This particular model includes Lockscreen Ads, which is about as literal as it sounds: When the HD 10 is asleep, you’ll see Amazon ads on the screen. The tablet is also available in Black, Lilac, and Ocean colors.

It’s hard to say just how long these Amazon Fire tablet deals are going to last, so take advantage while you still can. For a limited time, save $65 when you purchase the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet through Amazon. We also recommend checking out some of the other Prime Day deals we found this week!

