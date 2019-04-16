Share

When it comes to tablets, Apple’s iPad isn’t the only sought-after device in the market. Android’s Samsung Galaxy tablet and Amazon’s Fire HD tablets are ranked the best for streaming shows, playing music, reading, and playing games wherever you go. Amazon’s 7th-generation Fired HD 10 is currently down to its lowest price on Best Buy for today only. If you were searching for the best price for this great tablet, now is your chance to save big.

The Fire HD 10 is normally priced at $150 but with Best Buy’s deal of the day, it is down to just $100, saving you a sweet $50 extra in your pocket. It holds 32GB storage capacity and you can choose between black, blue, or red. Best Buy also offers free two-day shipping so you can get it delivered straight to your home.

The Fire HD 10 is the largest of all the models and with its higher resolution (224 ppi), that makes it a great entertainment device. In Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) review we noted its crisp, loud stereo speakers, hands-free support for Alexa, and affordable price. Not to mention we ranked it as one of the best Android tablets for 2019.

With 10 hours of battery life, the Fire HD tablet is great for taking on your daily commute or long trips. Although its front and rear cameras aren’t much to talk about, the Fire HD makes up for that with it’s Voicecast feature. Voicecast functionality allows you to ask Alexa to provide you information about news, weather, traffic, music, and more straight to your Fire HD tablet. And the Fire HD can be personalized with its For You page, which lives on the home screen. You can quickly pick up where you left off in your book, movie, or music and know what the local weather is in your area.

If you were looking for a great performing tablet, this is a great gift for yourself. And with Mother’s Day just around the corner, this handy tablet is the perfect gadget to really wow her this year. Don’t miss out on this great deal today.

