If you’re looking to stream your favorite content on that new big screen, Amazon’s popular Fire TV models are an excellent way to do it. With seamless integration with Amazon Prime Video, the ability to use Amazon’s Alexa voice search, and access to hundreds of other awesome apps to view on your TV, Fire TV products have long been some of our favorite streaming devices on the market.

Lucky for you, there are an astonishing amount of deals from the digital retailer this Black Friday and Cyber Monday — with the company even offering a few deals ahead of time to wet your streaming whistles.

For example, you can buy a Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot bundle for $40 off of its typical $80 list price — a 50 percent savings that brings you both a video streaming device and voice assistant in one cheap package. Those looking to go even cheaper have an even cheaper option: You can get a Fire TV Stick with an Alexa Voice Remote for just $25 right now. Want a bit higher fidelity? Snag a Fire TV Stick 4K with an Alexa Voice Remote for just $35 — $15 off its usual $50 price.

But perhaps the best deal available right now is the Fire TV Cube — our current favorite streaming device on the market — which you can grab for $60 off its typical $120 list price. The Fire TV Cube offers both 4K and HDR, and onboard Alexa far-field microphones mean you can do virtually anything in your home theater without lifting a remote.

Black Friday comes a bit early for those who want access to a TV with Amazon software on board, too. Starting Thursday, November 22, you’ll be able to get a 50-inch Toshiba 4K TV with Fire TV onboard for $100 off its usual $400 list price, giving you 50 inches of 4K glory for just $300 out of that savings account. That’s a pretty sweet deal in our book.

Not sure if Amazon’s Fire TV is right for you? Check out our list of the best streaming devices to learn more about why we picked the Fire TV Cube as the best on the market right now.