You won’t want to miss this incredible deal on the Amazon Fire TV Recast

Amazon is at the forefront of the cord-cutting revolution, with both an on-demand content service of its own and a suite of dedicated streaming devices. As such, it should come as no surprise to hear that it’s planning a mighty celebration for National Cut the Cord Day, in the form of a fantastic deal on the Fire TV Recast.

So, what’s this incredible offer we speak of? The retailer has slashed $100 off the Fire TV Recast in the lead-up to National Cut the Cord Day on July 7, dropping it to just $130 — the cheapest it’s ever been. It doesn’t look like the price will change on Prime Day 2019, either; the sale is expected to run right through that shopping bonanza.

The Amazon Fire TV Recast was designed to be used alongside an HD antenna, which opens up the door to watching and recording live content on local channels, such as ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, with enough storage space for 75 hours worth of HD programming. You can also hook up a Fire TV Stick 4K for on-demand streaming.

What sets the Fire TV Recast aside from a standard DVR and TV combination is its support for over-the-air streaming. Once configured, you can access your recorded content from anywhere on Earth (or beyond), as well as select live-TV channels, so long as you have a smartphone or tablet with an active internet connection to hand.

But what happens when you come home after a long day at work and sit back to watch the latest episode of NCIS only to find that you forgot to record it? That’s where the Fire TV Sick 4K comes in. Just download the CBS All Access application, then you’ll be able to catch up on all the action, before setting it to record all future episodes.

As we’ve said before, having the option to record content is truly invaluable when a network doesn’t catalog its content on an on-demand service or charges for access, as CBS does with CBS All Access. And let’s not forget: Having the option to skip through the many, many, many adverts on live broadcasts isn’t the worst thing.

