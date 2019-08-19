Deals

Amazon’s having a Fire TV sale on streaming media sticks, DVRs, and smart TVs

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon dropped prices on most Fire TV products in a combination of back-to-school and Labor Day sales. Now that the excitement of Prime Day 2019 has worn off, retailers worldwide are prepping for a busy fall season packed with special sales. Amazon didn’t hesitate to take significant price cuts on the Fire TV products.

All Fire TV devices work hands-free with voice commands from Alexa, a point underscored by the inclusion of a free Amazon Echo Dot with the 11 Insignia and Toshiba Fire TV Edition televisions on sale. Amazon also cut prices on two of its biggest selling products year-round, the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K, both bundled with an Alexa Voice Remote. There are also healthy discounts on both versions of the Fire TV Recast streaming video DVR.

We’ve found the best discounts on Amazon Fire TV devices and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying very early seasonal, adding to your smart home, or want to give your entertainment setup a boost, these 15 deals can help you save up to $130.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player — $10 off

Get ready to watch HD video from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and many more channels with the Fire TV Stick streaming media player. The TV Stick plugs into an HDMI port on your TV to access via a smart TV channel search and selection menu. You can control your TV and the Fire Stick with the included Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you ask for TV channels or specific shows or helps you search for something new.

Normally priced at $40, the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player is just $30 during the Labor Day sale. If you want a smart TV without buying a new set, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of this discounted price.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player — $10 off

The Fire TV Stick 4K streaming media player with Alexa Voice Remote adds 4K Ultra HD streaming to the HD Fire TV Stick version above. For just $10 more, you can stream 4K content with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ if your TV set is also compatible with those standards.

Usually $50, the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming media player with Alexa Voice Remote is $40 during this sale. Even if you don’t have a 4K TV now, buying this version of the Fire TV stick prepares you for your next set.

Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 500GB, 75 hours — $50 off

The Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR 500 GB version can record up to 75 hours of streaming video content. This model has two tuners so you can record two programs at the same time. The Recast won’t record content from paid channels such as Netflix or Prime Video, but with an inexpensive HD antenna connected to your TV, you can access and record content from all major network channels and others that broadcast digital content over the air.

Regularly priced $230, the Fire TV Recast, the 500 GB over-the-air DVR is just $160 for this sale. If you’re shopping for a digital video recorder so you can record network shows and sporting events to watch at your leisure, this could be the time to snap up a Recast at this discounted price.

Fire TV Recast, over-the-air DVR, 1TB, 150 hours — $60 off

The larger capacity Fire TV Recast has four tuners and is capable of recording four programs streamed over-the-air simultaneously. This model has 1 terabyte of storage, enough for up to 150 hours of streamed content. With Fire TV or an Alexa-compatible smart speaker or smart display, you can use voice commands to operate the Recast including searching for and scheduling content recording.

Ordinarily $280, the Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR with 1 TB storage good for 150 hours of content is $220 during this sale. If you like to record many shows or hang on to content for a long time, this Recast’s extra capacity is a good investment, especially at this discounted price.

Insignia Fire TV Edition with Free Echo Dot — $50 to $100 off

There are six Insignia Fire TV models on sale with screens ranging in size from 24 inches to 55 inches. The 24-inch, 32-inch, and 39-inch models are full HD TVs that work with the included Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free to switch input sources, change channels, play music, search for titles, and more. The 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch Insignia Fire TVs all 4K content and HDR, a technique that upscales HD content for a better viewing experience. In addition to the hefty discounts on the Insignia Fire TVs, Amazon also bundles an Echo Dot smart speaker for no extra charge.

Insignia Fire TV deals:

  • Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition, Regular price $150, Sale $100

  • Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition, Regular price $170, Sale $130

  • Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition, Regular price $230, Sale $170

  • Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition, Regular price $300, Sale $220

  • Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition, Regular price $350, Sale $250

  • Insignia NS-55DF710NA19 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition, Regular price $430, Sale $370

Toshiba Fire TV Edition with Free Echo Dot — $50 to $130 off

Of the five Toshiba Fire TVs on sale, the 32-inch and 49-inch models are HD TVs and the 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch versions are 4K TVs with HDR and Dolby Vision support. Like the Insignia models, the Toshiba Fire TVs come with an Alexa Voice Remote and, for this deal, also include a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker.

Toshiba Fire TV deals:

  • Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition, Regular price $180, Sale $130

  • Toshiba 43LF621U19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition, Regular price $330, Sale $200

  • Toshiba 49 inches 1080p Smart LED TV 49LF421U19 (2018) – Fire TV Edition, Regular price $330, Sale $250

  • Toshiba 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition, Regular price $380, Sale $280

  • Toshiba 55LF711U20 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition, Regular price $450, Sale $380

