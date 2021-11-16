Black Friday brings with it some of the best deals we’ll see all year, and Amazon is making that the case with a great Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday deal. Amazon Black Friday deals are always some of the best you’ll find during the Black Friday shopping season, and discounting the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max puts it among the retailers offering some of the best Black Friday deals this year. Though there are a ton of deals on great tech to give and receive this holiday season, if you’re looking for something for your smart-home entertainment setup, this deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max will fit the bill.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday Deal: Cheapest price today

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is regularly priced at $55, and Amazon today has it marked down to $35, a great Black Friday savings of $20. Another 20% savings is available via trade-in of eligible devices, and free, fast delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members. Binge watching is rampant during the holiday season, so grab your Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max while inventory lasts.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick, and it’s a significant upgrade over previous models. It offers 40% more power than the Fire TV Stick 4K, with apps opening more quickly and more fluid navigation. Support is provided for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Peacock subscribers, as well as for live TV services such as Sling TV and YouTube TV.

In addition to the convenience of power, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also smart and cutting edge. It acts as an Alexa voice remote with TV controls, finding, launching, and controlling content by voice command with the press of a button. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max also supports Wi-Fi 6, the next generation of Wi-Fi speed, resulting in reduced congestion for smoother, more fluid streaming and gaming across your smart-home setup.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we claim it packs even more power at $55, and with this Black Friday discount of $20, it’s pretty much a steal. Grab yours now for $35, a Black Friday discount from its already great price of $55.

