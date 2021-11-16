  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to just $35 for Black Friday

Andrew Morrisey
By

Black Friday brings with it some of the best deals we’ll see all year, and Amazon is making that the case with a great Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday deal. Amazon Black Friday deals are always some of the best you’ll find during the Black Friday shopping season, and discounting the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max puts it among the retailers offering some of the best Black Friday deals this year. Though there are a ton of deals on great tech to give and receive this holiday season, if you’re looking for something for your smart-home entertainment setup, this deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max will fit the bill.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday Deal: Cheapest price today

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is regularly priced at $55, and Amazon today has it marked down to $35, a great Black Friday savings of $20. Another 20% savings is available via trade-in of eligible devices, and free, fast delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members. Binge watching is rampant during the holiday season, so grab your Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max while inventory lasts.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick, and it’s a significant upgrade over previous models. It offers 40% more power than the Fire TV Stick 4K, with apps opening more quickly and more fluid navigation. Support is provided for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Peacock subscribers, as well as for live TV services such as Sling TV and YouTube TV.

In addition to the convenience of power, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also smart and cutting edge. It acts as an Alexa voice remote with TV controls, finding, launching, and controlling content by voice command with the press of a button. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max also supports Wi-Fi 6, the next generation of Wi-Fi speed, resulting in reduced congestion for smoother, more fluid streaming and gaming across your smart-home setup.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we claim it packs even more power at $55, and with this Black Friday discount of $20, it’s pretty much a steal. Grab yours now for $35, a Black Friday discount from its already great price of $55.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This Surface Laptop 4 Black Friday deal won’t disappoint

The back of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for November 2021

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

Best Android tablet deals for November 2021

onn. Android Tablet

Best Google Nest Camera deals for November 2021

kasa cam blink simplicam indoor security camera best buy deals

Best Google Pixel deals for November 2021

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for November 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best iPhone 12 deals for November 2021: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Best Kindle deals and sales for November 2021

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Best Ninja Foodi deals for November 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

The best foldable phone deals and sales for November 2021

The Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Best Blink camera deals for November 2021

Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for November 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

Best office chair deals for November 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair