Amazon drops price cuts on Fire TV Stick, Recast, and 4K TVs for Father’s Day

Amazon’s Fire TV suite of streaming devices are among the best on the market, so the chance to pick up a Fire TV Recast, Fire TV Stick 4K, or a Toshiba Fire TV Edition on the cheap should not be missed — especially with Father’s Day right around the corner.

We’ve already gathered some of the best device deals Amazon, including Blink security camera systems, but if you’re looking for 4K TV equipment, these savings are worth a look.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming sticks on the market, offering one-click access to a slew of streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video, ESPN, Hulu, and Netflix — so it’s perfect for dads of all ages, with all interests.

It also comes equipped with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, which can be used to control the device itself, as well as other smart-connected hardware, like a Nest Learning Thermostat or a Roomba, should your father happen to have some.

Here’s a look at some of the commands you can throw its way:

“Play Lucifer on Netflix.”

on Netflix.” “Turn off the lights in my bedroom.”

“Jump forward one minute.”

“Set the thermostat to 64 degrees.”

“Play Thank U, Next through Amazon Music.”

It can also understand a whole host of contextual questions, like:

“What’s the weather like in Pasadena?”

“Is it going to rain tomorrow?”

“Who is the lead singer of Coldplay?”

“What was the Toronto Raptors score?”

As for the deal itself, Amazon has knocked $10 off the price of the Fire TV Stick 4K. Granted, that may not seem like something to write home about, but when compared to the usual $50 price tag, it’s a considerable $20 off — and that’s nothing to scoff at.

Intended to be used alongside an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and an HD antenna, the Amazon Fire TV Recast adds the option to watch and record live TV through the likes of ABC, CBS, and Fox, with enough storage space for 75 hours of HD programming.

The Amazon Fire Recast will set you back $190, down $40 on the standard $230. If your father doesn’t have a Fire TV Stick 4K or an HD antenna, you’ll need to pick both of them up, too. All in all, you’re looking at roughly $240 — around $60 less than usual.

But what’s the advantage of having a Fire TV Recast if a TV tuner, DVR, and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K create the same experience? Well, it doesn’t. The Fire TV Recast unifies them in a convenient, easy-to-use interface that’s accessible from anywhere.

That’s right — the Fire TV Recast supports over-the-air streaming, so dad will be able to tune in to the latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert from his smartphone or tablet while on the move, so long as he recorded it when it was on.

If he didn’t, he’ll be able to use the CBS app for the Fire TV Stick 4K to catch up on all the action (such as Colbert’s viral monologues) when he returns home, before instructing the Fire TV Recast to record future episodes for on-the-go access.

The option to record really comes into its own when the network doesn’t catalog content on an on-demand service or charges for access, as CBS does with CBS All Access. And having the option to skip the ads in recorded content isn’t bad, either.

If dad is in need of a new television, and you feel he’ll benefit from the smarts that come bundled with a Fire TV Stick 4K (who wouldn’t?), you’re in luck. Amazon has also slashed the price of the 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition, a Fire TV Stick-infused 4K TV.

The TV is a run-of-the-mill Toshiba 4K TV that’s been stripped apart and implanted with a Fire TV Stick 4K to offer instant access to a plethora of streaming platforms, as well as Amazon Alexa — delivering all the same features as the TV Stick does alone.

To recap, this is a portal to Amazon Prime Video, ESPN, Hulu, Netflix, and just about every other major streaming service you can think of. It can also be controlled, and control other devices in the home, using nothing but your (dad’s) voice.

