Amazon announced a new Fire TV, so the Fire Stick and Fire Cube got sweet deals

Amazon has started building its own smart TVs with the Fire TV Omni Series and revealed an upgrade to its streaming sticks with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and with the announcements of these new products, discounts have been applied to the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube, which are alternatives to Roku deals. If you don’t like the platform on the TV that you got from 4K TV deals, and you’re a fan of Amazon devices including the likes of Amazon Echo deals, these devices may be what you’re looking for.

Amazon has slashed the prices of the two Fire TV devices, making them more affordable ahead of the release of the Fire TV Omni Series and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The Fire TV Stick 4K is now available for just $35, down $15 from its original price of $50, while the Fire TV Cube is yours for just $95, after a $25 discount to its original price of $120.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K – $35, was $50

Amazon Fire TV Cube – $95, was $120

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K – $35, was $50

The Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K on a wooden table.
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The Fire TV Stick 4K, after plugging into the HDMI port of your TV, enables access to 4K content through your favorite services in addition to support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, for an immersive viewing experience in your living room. The streaming stick comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you control not just playback functions on the TV, but also connected soundbars and receivers using voice commands. You can also use the Fire TV Remote app with the Fire TV Stick 4K, for features such as digital remote keys and a digital keyboard.

If you want to switch your 4K TV to the Fire TV platform, or if your TV doesn’t have smart capabilities, then the Fire TV Stick 4K is a must buy. The streaming stick is available from Amazon for just $35, after a $15 discount to its original price of $50. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the 4K content that you can discover and watch through the Fire TV Stick 4K, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Amazon Fire TV Cube – $95, was $120

The Amazon Fire TV Cube on a wooden desk.
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

The Fire TV Cube lands in Digital Trends’ best streaming devices as the top option for those who want just one remote, as it also features a built-in smart speaker. If you ask Alexa to play a specific show, the device will turn on the TV and soundbar, then start playing the content that you wanted. Like the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire TV Cube supports 4K and HDR10, along with Dolby Atmos, and it also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

For a streaming device that also functions as an entertainment control center for your entire home, the Fire TV Cube is what you need. It’s currently on sale from Amazon for a more affordable $95, compared with its original price of $120 before this $25 discount. There’s no telling when the offer will end, so if you’ve always wanted something like the Fire TV Cube inside your home, you shouldn’t waste too much time thinking about it. Go ahead and click that Buy Now button to finalize your purchase.

More Amazon Echo deals

You should take advantage of Amazon’s discount for the Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Cube if you need a streaming device, but if you’d rather purchase an Amazon Echo smart speaker, there are discounts for those devices, too. To help you look for the perfect offer, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Echo deals that are currently available for you to shop.

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera

$55 $115
This is perfect for people who don't want to get out of bed every time something goes bump in the night. Put the Blink mini downstairs and check it from your nightstand's Echo Show.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5

$45 $80
The Echo Show 5 is great for big families who need to video chat. It also behaves like any other smart Alexa speaker with music, voice commands, etc.
Buy at Amazon

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release, 2 pack)

$70 $100
The latest version Alexa-compatible smart speaker has a new round shape, better music sound, and improved voice recognition. This device can serve as the base for an entire household of smart devices.
Buy at Best Buy

Echo (4th Gen) with Wall Mount

$52 $67
Looking to buy a 4th-gen Echo smart hub but don't have anywhere to put it? This bundle redefines what it means to say the walls have ears by coupling it with a wall mount for unbeatable convenience.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Show 5 with Adjustable Stand and Amazon Smart Plug

$86 $135
Add a whole new layer of convenience to your life with this Echo Show 5 bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug for universal voice-powered ease in any room of your choosing.
Buy at Amazon

Amazon Echo (4th Gen), 2-pack

$160 $200
Pre-order a pair of the latest generation Amazon Echo. Now with a new spherical design, the Echo include a built-in Zigbee hub, a temperature sensor, and more powerful speakers than earlier models.
Buy at Best Buy
