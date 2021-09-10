Amazon has started building its own smart TVs with the Fire TV Omni Series and revealed an upgrade to its streaming sticks with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and with the announcements of these new products, discounts have been applied to the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube, which are alternatives to Roku deals. If you don’t like the platform on the TV that you got from 4K TV deals, and you’re a fan of Amazon devices including the likes of Amazon Echo deals, these devices may be what you’re looking for.

Amazon has slashed the prices of the two Fire TV devices, making them more affordable ahead of the release of the Fire TV Omni Series and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The Fire TV Stick 4K is now available for just $35, down $15 from its original price of $50, while the Fire TV Cube is yours for just $95, after a $25 discount to its original price of $120.

The Fire TV Stick 4K, after plugging into the HDMI port of your TV, enables access to 4K content through your favorite services in addition to support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, for an immersive viewing experience in your living room. The streaming stick comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which lets you control not just playback functions on the TV, but also connected soundbars and receivers using voice commands. You can also use the Fire TV Remote app with the Fire TV Stick 4K, for features such as digital remote keys and a digital keyboard.

If you want to switch your 4K TV to the Fire TV platform, or if your TV doesn’t have smart capabilities, then the Fire TV Stick 4K is a must buy. The streaming stick is available from Amazon for just $35, after a $15 discount to its original price of $50. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the 4K content that you can discover and watch through the Fire TV Stick 4K, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Fire TV Cube lands in Digital Trends’ best streaming devices as the top option for those who want just one remote, as it also features a built-in smart speaker. If you ask Alexa to play a specific show, the device will turn on the TV and soundbar, then start playing the content that you wanted. Like the Fire TV Stick 4K, the Fire TV Cube supports 4K and HDR10, along with Dolby Atmos, and it also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

For a streaming device that also functions as an entertainment control center for your entire home, the Fire TV Cube is what you need. It’s currently on sale from Amazon for a more affordable $95, compared with its original price of $120 before this $25 discount. There’s no telling when the offer will end, so if you’ve always wanted something like the Fire TV Cube inside your home, you shouldn’t waste too much time thinking about it. Go ahead and click that Buy Now button to finalize your purchase.

You should take advantage of Amazon’s discount for the Fire TV Stick 4K or Fire TV Cube if you need a streaming device, but if you’d rather purchase an Amazon Echo smart speaker, there are discounts for those devices, too. To help you look for the perfect offer, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon Echo deals that are currently available for you to shop.

