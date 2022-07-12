Today's Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Prime Day Deal

It’s the week for some great Prime Day Deals, and if you’re looking for a really low-cost way to add streaming capabilities to an older TV, then we have an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Prime Day Deal to share with you that’s hard to beat. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for only $12 right now, down from its regular price of $30. This means you can turn any TV with an HDMI port into a smart TV for less than the cost of a few cups of coffee.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

The star of this Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Prime Day Deal may not have all the same bells and whistles as its more expensive counterparts, but it more than gets the job done if all you want to do is watch the best streaming services like Netflix or Hulu on the old TV in your basement. All you need is a TV with an HDMI port, and you’re good to go.

This Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Prime Day Deal gets you a device that supports 1080p full HD video quality and all the same streaming apps as the more expensive Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube. However, those are both designed to drive 4K TVs; what makes the Fire TV Stick Lite so affordable is that it’s a 1080p device, which is just fine if you’re only plugging it into an older 1080p TV. It even has the same CPU and storage capacity as most of the other Fire TV Sticks.

This means you get fast and efficient streaming on pretty much every streaming service out there, from Amazon Prime Video and Netflix to Apple TV+ and Disney+ for movies and TV shows, as well as songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and the rest of the best music streaming services.

Since it’s made by Amazon, the Fire TV Stick Lite is also ready to tie into your Alexa ecosystem. The included Alexa Voice Remote Lite lets you search out your favorite shows across multiple streaming services. Don’t let the “Lite” moniker fool you either; the Fire TV Stick Lite can also be used to control your smart home, so you may want to check out all the Prime Day smart home deals for other things you can add to the mix.

