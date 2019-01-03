Share

We’re officially into a new year, and the number one thing on many people’s list of resolutions is to get fitter and healthier. This is a worthy goal, but a hard one to stick with; if you’re like many other people, you’ve probably made such a resolution before, only to get burnt out after a month or two. That’s perfectly understandable: It’s a challenge to balance work, leisure, and fitness given the hustle and bustle of modern life – but technology can help.

Activity trackers are one of the most popular forms of wearable tech and one of the simplest ways to take your fitness regimen to the next level. These high-tech gadgets utilize a variety of sensors to monitor and record vital data like distance traveled, calories burned, heart rate, and more, and Fitbit continues to offer some of the best ones on the market today. So to help you keep your New Year’s resolution to get (and stay) fit, here are a handful of the best Fitbit deals going on at Amazon right now:

For a simple, no-frills fitness tracker, check out the Fitbit Flex 2. It may not have all the bells and whistles of its larger siblings – no LCD screen or heart rate monitor to be found here – but the waterproof Fitbit Flex 2 does everything you need a basic activity tracker to do. It tracks steps taken, calories burned, active minutes, and sleep quality, and it can even automatically detect which workout you’re doing.

When synced to your iOS, Windows, or Android phone, the Flex 2 will gently vibrate to notify you of calls or texts, and it can upload your fitness metrics to your Fitbit app profile for long-term tracking and goal-setting. At $59 from Amazon after a $41 discount, the Flex 2 is the cheapest Fitbit in our roundup.

If you want something with more features than the Flex 2 – specifically an LED display and heart rate monitor – then the Fitbit Charge 2 is a solid upgrade pick. Along with the standard sensors for tracking distance, calories burned, sleep quality, and active minutes, the Charge 2 also monitors your heart rate all day via PurePulse. PurePulse also offers personalized suggestions for breathing activities you can do to reduce stress during the more taxing times of your day.

The Charge 2 syncs with your phone for data uploading and call/text notifications which get sent directly to the tracker’s OLED display. The Fitbit Charge 2 comes in at $118 on Amazon after a nice 21-percent discount of $32. It’s splash-resistant but not waterproof, so for a cheap swimming-friendly activity tracker, the Flex 2 is still your best bet.

Another great option that’s in the same price bracket as the Charge 2 is the Fitbit Alta. This slim wearable fitness tracker syncs with iOS, Android, and Windows devices via Bluetooth 4.0 to track and automatically upload all-day activity metrics (including sleep quality if you wear it at night) to your Fitbit app profile whenever your phone is within range.

The Alta is splash- and rain-resistant. You can even wear it in the shower, although you can’t go swimming with it – and it’s so slim you might forget you’re wearing it. The Fitbit Alta comes in at $120 ($10 off) from Amazon. If you want the PurePulse heart rate monitoring feature, then the Alta HR is also on sale for $127 ($23 off).

As a full-featured wearable that offers both a complete suite of fitness tracking sensors as well as standard smartwatch functionality, the Fitbit Ionic has just about everything you need. For your workouts, the Ionic can track everything from distance (via GPS) to heart rate, and it can even create personalized routines with step-by-step coaching right on your wrist.

As a smartwatch, the Ionic can play songs from internal storage or by streaming, and it’s also compatible with a wide array of popular mobile apps. And it’s water-resistant to 50 meters, too, so you can swim with it (and it’ll track that activity, too). The Fitbit Ionic fitness smartwatch includes both large and small bands and can be yours from Amazon for $242 after a nice little 10-percent discount.

